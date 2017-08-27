Rizzo leads Cubs past Phillies in offensive explosion

Anthony Rizzo drove in five runs as the Chicago Cubs destroyed the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB.

by Omnisport News 27 Aug 2017, 11:43 IST

Anthony Rizzo

The Chicago Cubs were impressive in a huge MLB win, while Gerrit Cole delivered for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The Cubs torched the hapless Philadelphia Phillies for 17 runs thanks to six home runs in a 17-2 thrashing.

Anthony Rizzo and Tommy La Stella collected two home runs apiece, while Kris Bryant and Ben Zobrist each hit one. Rizzo also drove in five runs.

On the mound, Kyle Hendricks allowed just two earned runs in seven innings, with eight strikeouts. Hendricks, who has battled injury this season, improved to 5-4 with a 3.45 ERA this season.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Seattle Mariners 3-6 New York Yankees

Minnesota Twins 9-10 Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles 7-0 Boston Red Sox

New York Mets 4-9 Washington Nationals

Texas Rangers 3-8 Oakland Athletics

Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 Cincinnati Reds

Chicago Cubs 17-2 Philadelphia Phillies

Colorado Rockies 7-6 Atlanta Braves

Detroit Tigers 6-3 Chicago White Sox

San Diego Padres 1-2 Miami Marlins

Kansas City Royals 0-4 Cleveland Indians

Tampa Bay Rays 4-6 St Louis Cardinals

San Francisco Giants 1-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

Houston Astros 6-7 Los Angeles Angels

Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 Los Angeles Dodgers

CLASSY COLE

Pirates ace Cole was masterful on the mound and at the plate in a 1-0 win over the Reds. Not only did Cole score the only run with a solo home run, he also tossed seven scoreless innings with six strikeouts. He became the only Pirates pitcher ever to hit a home run in a 1-0 win.

RAYS BEATEN

Sent in to protect a 4-2 lead through seven innings, Tampa Bay's relievers allowed four earned runs to lose 6-4 against the Cardinals. Blake Snell struck out seven batters while allowing just two runs in seven innings, but Brad Boxberger and Tommy Hunter gave up two earned runs apiece to spoil his good outing.

AMAZING ZIMMER

Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer leapt to make an amazing catch.

ORIOLES AT RED SOX

After a surprising one-hitter in his last start, Red Sox pitcher Doug Fister (3-6, 4.78 ERA) is back on the mound to face off against Wade Miley (7-10, 5.11 ERA). Boston currently have a slim 3.5-game lead over the Yankees in the American League East, after dropping three straight games.