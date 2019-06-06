Sale, Vargas both toss shutouts

Chris Sale

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale and New York Mets pitcher Jason Vargas starred in their respective team's shut-out MLB victories.

Sale and Vargas were close to perfect in their matchups as the Red Sox blanked the Kansas City Royals 8-0 and the Mets defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-0.

Both pitchers tossed shutouts on Wednesday. Sale put up the best performance of his career – giving up three hits, walking none and striking out 12.

The win was just the second of the season for Sale, but it was also the second time he tossed an immaculate inning (nine pitches, three strikeouts).

Vargas was not as overpowering, but he was as dominant allowing five hits, a walk and striking out eight for the Mets.

The lefty has been the Mets' best starter since mid-April as he has made seven appearances and given up just one earned run or less in six of them. His ERA since April 19 is 1.84.

Grichuk leads Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk went two for four with two home runs and three RBIs in an 11-7 win over the New York Yankees.

Tampa Bay Rays starter Charlie Morton moved to 7-0 for the season with seven shut-out innings in a 4-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers.

Brian Anderson went three for four with a home run and four RBIs as the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3.

Pederson struggles as Dodgers lose

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson went 0 for five with two strikeouts in a 3-2 loss in 11 innings to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Ohtani goes back, way back

Shohei Ohtani let fly with a big home run for the Los Angeles Angels.

Wednesday's results

Washington Nationals 6-4 Chicago White Sox

Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates 7-4 Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies 7-5 San Diego Padres

Toronto Blue Jays 11-7 New York Yankees

Cleveland Indians 9-7 Minnesota Twins

Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 Detroit Tigers

New York Mets 7-0 San Francisco Giants

Miami Marlins 8-3 Milwaukee Brewers

Texas Rangers 2-1 Baltimore Orioles

Chicago Cubs 9-8 Colorado Rockies

Boston Red Sox 8-0 Kansas City Royals

St Louis Cardinals-Cincinnati Reds (postponed)

Los Angeles Angels 10-9 Oakland Athletics

Seattle Mariners 14-1 Houston Astros

Nationals at Padres

The Nationals are finally starting to move in the right direction with six wins in their last seven games, while the Padres are moving in the wrong direction having lost seven of 10.