Santana's 10th-inning slam helps Indians tie Twins in AL Central race

Carlos Santana blasted a 10th-inning grand slam to lead the Cleveland Indians to a 7-3 win over the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Sunday.

Indians first baseman Santana came up big with a grand slam in the top of the 10th inning at Target Field.

Kevin Plawecki led off the frame with a single, Francisco Lindor followed with a walk and Greg Allen reached on a bunt single, setting up Santana's heroics.

"We were on the top step as the inning was unfolding," Cleveland infielder Jason Kipnis said. "We always say Carlos doesn't leave here without hitting at least one [home run].

"He always seems to hit a home run in Minnesota and they're usually big ones. If there was ever a time to do it, this would be it. As soon as he hit it, we were all jumping on top of the railing. What a big hit that was."

Hunter Wood threw a scoreless bottom of the 10th to secure the victory for Cleveland. Indians starter Aaron Civale scattered one run and four hits over six innings.

Designated hitter Luis Arraez finished with two RBIs for the Twins.

The Indians claimed three of four games from Minnesota. Sunday's victory moved Cleveland into a tie with the Twins for first place in the American League Central. Both hold 71-47 records.

Ryu stars as Dodgers defeat Diamondbacks

Hyun-jin Ryu threw seven shut-out innings and allowed five hits in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 9-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Paul Goldschmidt went four for five with a home run and three RBIs as the St Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-9.

Diaz concedes a pair of home runs

Edwin Diaz continues to struggle as the New York Mets reliever gave up a two-run homer in his team's 7-4 loss to the Washington Nationals.

The Milwaukee Brewers' Yasmani Grandal went 0 for four with two strikeouts in a 1-0 defeat to the Texas Rangers.

Orioles give up 'Little League homer'

You do not see this every day. The Houston Astros hit a "Little League home run" thanks to a throwing error from Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander. Baltimore went on to win 8-7.

A Little League homer for the lead! pic.twitter.com/V2Rws9ZEWv — MLB (@MLB) August 11, 2019

