Seager's three-homer game highlights Mariners' win

Kyle Seager

The Seattle Mariners do not have much to play for, but Kyle Seager still delivered in MLB on Tuesday.

Seattle are last in the American League (AL) West and 21 games back in the AL wildcard race. The Detroit Tigers do not have much going for them either.

But third baseman Seager had a three-home run night in Seattle's 11-6 win over Detroit.

Seager became the 11th Mariner in team history with three home runs in a single game.

Still counts.



Kyle Seager becomes the 11th Mariner in franchise history with three home runs in a game. #TrueToTheBlue pic.twitter.com/n7SQa8ZoOH — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 14, 2019

Tom Murphy hit two homers in the win. In fact, both came directly after Seager's in the fourth and sixth innings.

It was Seattle's second win in 10 games.

Detroit had a bit of a hot streak in the third through fifth innings, scoring all six of their runs then.

Zac Grotz earned the win after pitching 1.2 innings.

Matthew Boyd was tagged with the loss after he allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits in 5.1 innings.

Realmuto leads Phillies

J.T. Realmuto hit a home run and drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI double in the Philadelphia Phillies' 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Chris Sale became the fastest pitcher to 2,000 strikeouts (1,626 IP) in MLB history after breaking Pedro Martinez's previous record of 1,771.1 IP.

Domingo German pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits for the eventual win to be the first 16-game winner in the majors as the New York Yankees dropped the Baltimore Orioles 8-3.

Woeful Rangers

Nothing was happening offensively for the Texas Rangers. Five batters, with three or more at-bats, laid goose eggs in a 3-0 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Jeff Brigham struggled. The Miami Marlins righty gave up four runs on four hits in 0.2 of an inning. They went on to lose 15-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Frazier fails

Todd Frazier tried and failed to run on Ronald Acuna Jr.

George Springer again homered on the first pitch.

You think George Springer was ready for the 1st pitch? #Crushed pic.twitter.com/w74XO2uxyb — MLB (@MLB) August 13, 2019

Mets at Braves

The Braves will hope to keep their streak, and their advantage over the National League (NL) East, on Tuesday. They already topped the Mets on Tuesday and are now on a two-game winning streak. Atlanta will start Dallas Keuchel (3-5, 4.83 ERA) to try and keep it going. New York will counter with Steven Matz (7-7, 4.49).