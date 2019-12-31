Seahawks LB Kendricks to miss rest of season with ACL injury

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Mychal Kendricks of the Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks is set to undergo surgery after suffering a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Kendricks tore his ACL against the San Francisco 49ers, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Monday.

An NFL Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kendricks hurt his knee in the third quarter of Seattle's 26-21 loss to San Francisco on Sunday.

"Looks like he'll need surgery," Carroll said in his news conference. "He has an ACL injury that he will have to deal with."

Head coach Pete Carroll takes the podium for his press conference as we begin the first week of playoffs #SEAvsPHI https://t.co/8oYBI0gOP9 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 30, 2019

After four appearances in his first season with the Seahawks, Kendricks played 14 games in 2019.

The Seahawks are scheduled to face the Eagles in the NFC wildcard game on Sunday.