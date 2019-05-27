Twins complete sweep of White Sox, extend winning streak to six
The Minnesota Twins have been tough to beat and the Chicago White Sox had no answers for them in MLB on Sunday.
Minnesota completed a sweep of Chicago with a 7-0 win. It is the first time the Twins (36-16) are 20 games over .500 since the end of the 2010 season.
The win also gives Minnesota a 10-game lead in the American League (AL) Central.
Jake Odorizzi battled severe congestion in his start but still pitched 5.1 innings while allowing just one hit. It was the fourth time this season Odorizzi gave up a lone hit. He struck out nine before he was replaced by Matt Magill.
"[Odorizzi] threw the ball exceptionally well," manager Rocco Baldelli said, via MLB.com. "[He] fought through his start, because he's obviously not feeling well. We knew that as he was going through it ... He doesn't sound the best, but he performed nicely."
Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario accounted for all of the Twins' runs. Rosario started the scoring with a three-run home run in the third inning. Kepler added an RBI double that frame and followed it up with another three-run homer in the seventh.
429 ft no-doubter! #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/pV7cb7D0xq— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 26, 2019
Dylan Covey was charged with the loss for the White Sox.
Biggio steps up for Blue Jays
Toronto Blue Jays rookie infielder Cavan Biggio recorded his three first major league hits, including a home run, against the San Diego Padres.
Born for this. pic.twitter.com/NcAM1P2FQn— MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2019
Justin Turner was five for five in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 11-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 and allowed just one hit as Milwaukee beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-1. Woodruff moved to 7-1 (3.22 ERA) this season.
Schwarber struggles
Kyle Schwarber came up short for the Cubs. The leadoff hitter was 0 for five in Chicago's 10-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
Mike Leake had a tough go against the Oakland Athletics. The Seattle Mariners starter gave up five earned runs in 6.2 innings of work in a 7-1 loss.
Trout, Yelich homer
There was no doubt about a huge homer from Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.
Just @MikeTrout things. pic.twitter.com/q4LcZzwA2w— MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2019
Another game, another home run for the Brewers' Christian Yelich. He now has 21 this season.
Blackjack for @ChristianYelich. pic.twitter.com/z92VepWQP6— MLB (@MLB) May 26, 2019
Sunday's results
Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 San Diego Padres
Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Cleveland Indians
New York Mets 4-3 Detroit Tigers
Los Angeles Dodgers 11-7 Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals 9-6 Miami Marlins
Boston Red Sox 4-1 Houston Astros
Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 Philadelphia Phillies
Minnesota Twins 7-0 Chicago White Sox
Kansas City Royals 8-7 New York Yankees
Cincinnati Reds 10-2 Chicago Cubs
Colorado Rockies 8-7 Baltimore Orioles
Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Angels 7-6 Texas Rangers
Oakland Athletics 7-1 Seattle Mariners
Atlanta Braves 4-3 St Louis Cardinals
Mets at Dodgers
The Mets will try to build off their recent success when they face the Dodgers on Monday. New York have won their past two series and are 4.5 games behind the first-placed Phillies in the National League (NL) East. The Mets will start Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.72 ERA) in the series opener. The Dodgers will counter with Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.33) after sweeping the Pirates.