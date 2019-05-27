×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twins complete sweep of White Sox, extend winning streak to six

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    27 May 2019, 08:52 IST
kepler-max-05262019-getty-ftr.jpg
Max Kepler (left), Byron Buxton

The Minnesota Twins have been tough to beat and the Chicago White Sox had no answers for them in MLB on Sunday.

Minnesota completed a sweep of Chicago with a 7-0 win. It is the first time the Twins (36-16) are 20 games over .500 since the end of the 2010 season.

The win also gives Minnesota a 10-game lead in the American League (AL) Central.

Jake Odorizzi battled severe congestion in his start but still pitched 5.1 innings while allowing just one hit. It was the fourth time this season Odorizzi gave up a lone hit. He struck out nine before he was replaced by Matt Magill.

"[Odorizzi] threw the ball exceptionally well," manager Rocco Baldelli said, via MLB.com. "[He] fought through his start, because he's obviously not feeling well. We knew that as he was going through it ... He doesn't sound the best, but he performed nicely."

Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario accounted for all of the Twins' runs. Rosario started the scoring with a three-run home run in the third inning. Kepler added an RBI double that frame and followed it up with another three-run homer in the seventh.  

Dylan Covey was charged with the loss for the White Sox. 

 

Advertisement

Biggio steps up for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays rookie infielder Cavan Biggio recorded his three first major league hits, including a home run, against the San Diego Padres.

Justin Turner was five for five in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 11-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 and allowed just one hit as Milwaukee beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-1. Woodruff moved to 7-1 (3.22 ERA) this season.

 

Schwarber struggles

Kyle Schwarber came up short for the Cubs. The leadoff hitter was 0 for five in Chicago's 10-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Mike Leake had a tough go against the Oakland Athletics. The Seattle Mariners starter gave up five earned runs in 6.2 innings of work in a 7-1 loss. 

 

Trout, Yelich homer

There was no doubt about a huge homer from Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout.

Another game, another home run for the Brewers' Christian Yelich. He now has 21 this season.

Sunday's results

Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 San Diego Padres
Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Cleveland Indians
New York Mets 4-3 Detroit Tigers
Los Angeles Dodgers 11-7 Pittsburgh Pirates
Washington Nationals 9-6 Miami Marlins
Boston Red Sox 4-1 Houston Astros
Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 Philadelphia Phillies
Minnesota Twins 7-0 Chicago White Sox
Kansas City Royals 8-7 New York Yankees
Cincinnati Reds 10-2 Chicago Cubs
Colorado Rockies 8-7 Baltimore Orioles
Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Angels 7-6 Texas Rangers
Oakland Athletics 7-1 Seattle Mariners
Atlanta Braves 4-3 St Louis Cardinals

 

Mets at Dodgers

The Mets will try to build off their recent success when they face the Dodgers on Monday. New York have won their past two series and are 4.5 games behind the first-placed Phillies in the National League (NL) East. The Mets will start Jacob deGrom (3-5, 3.72 ERA) in the series opener. The Dodgers will counter with Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.33) after sweeping the Pirates.

Advertisement
Giolito no-hit bid ends in 7th, White Sox beat Royals 6-3
RELATED STORY
Devers error precedes walk-off homer for White Sox
RELATED STORY
Mariners crush White Sox to hold MLB's best record
RELATED STORY
Mets snap five-game losing streak
RELATED STORY
Jimenez says contract with White Sox is dream come true
RELATED STORY
Paxton leads Yankees to win over Red Sox
RELATED STORY
White Sox shut out Indians, Phillies pull away from Cardinals
RELATED STORY
Polanco proving his worth as Twins keep rolling
RELATED STORY
Yankees sweep double-header, remain atop AL East
RELATED STORY
Soler, Royals beat White Sox 8-6 on a raw day for 2-0 start
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us