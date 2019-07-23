×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twins turn triple play, hit five homers in win over Yankees

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    23 Jul 2019, 10:50 IST
schoop-jonathan-07222019-getty-ftr.jpg
Jonathan Schoop, Aaron Judge

The Minnesota Twins produced an impressive performance to defeat the New York Yankees 8-6 in MLB.

Minnesota turned a triple play for just the 13th time in club history in the first inning on Monday.

Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion hit a grounder to third baseman Luis Arraez, who threw to Jonathan Schoop covering second base before the latter found first baseman Miguel Sano to complete the play.

The Twins hit five home runs to come away with the victory at Target Field in Minnesota.

Twins catcher Mitch Garver blasted two of those while going three for four at the plate. 

CC Sabathia was tagged with the loss and moved to 5-5 for the season. In four innings of work, he gave up six hits and six earned runs.

 

Nova delivers complete game

Ivan Nova pitched a four-hitter as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Miami Marlins 9-1. Nova threw a complete game and gave up just one earned run while striking out five.

Advertisement

Mike Clevinger pitched seven innings in the Cleveland Indians' 7-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed five hits and three earned runs.

J.D. Martinez homered in the third and then hit an RBI double in the ninth as the Boston Red Sox topped the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4.

 

Arcia hitless as Brewers fall

Orlando Arcia went 0 for four in the Milwaukee Brewers' 6-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Oakland Athletics could not put anything together against the Houston Astros. Oakland had just two hits in the 11-1 loss. 

 

Goldschmidt's grand slam lifts Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt hit a grand slam in the 10th inning to help the St Louis Cardinals come away with a 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

 

Monday's results

St Louis Cardinals 6-5 Pittsburgh Pirates
Cleveland Indians 7-3 Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox 9-4 Tampa Bay Rays
Houston Astros 11-1 Oakland Athletics
Cincinnati Reds 6-5 Milwaukee Brewers
Minnesota Twins 8-6 New York Yankees
Chicago White Sox 9-1 Miami Marlins
Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 Baltimore Orioles
San Francisco Giants 5-4 Chicago Cubs
Washington Nationals-Colorado Rockies (postponed)
Seattle Mariners 7-3 Texas Rangers

 

Rockies at Nationals

Game one between the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals was postponed due to inclement weather and the two teams will now fit three games into the next two days, starting with Tuesday's contest. The Rockies will start Jon Gray (9-7, 4.11 ERA) and the Nationals will counter with Stephen Strasburg (12-4, 3.52 ERA).

Advertisement
Twins smash five homers in back-to-back games
RELATED STORY
Max effort: Kepler hits 3 homers, Twins edge Indians 5-4
RELATED STORY
Yankees cruise to win over Mariners
RELATED STORY
Rays top Yankees behind two Diaz homers
RELATED STORY
Kepler hits 3 homers, Twins edge Indians 5-4 to avoid sweep
RELATED STORY
Indians win to close gap on Twins in AL Central
RELATED STORY
Blue Jays hit season-high five home runs in 12-0 win over Astros
RELATED STORY
Yankees explode again in extra innings to top Rays
RELATED STORY
Polanco proving his worth as Twins keep rolling
RELATED STORY
Yankees, Tanaka shut out Rays
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us