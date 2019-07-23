Twins turn triple play, hit five homers in win over Yankees

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 23 Jul 2019, 10:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jonathan Schoop, Aaron Judge

The Minnesota Twins produced an impressive performance to defeat the New York Yankees 8-6 in MLB.

Minnesota turned a triple play for just the 13th time in club history in the first inning on Monday.

Yankees designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion hit a grounder to third baseman Luis Arraez, who threw to Jonathan Schoop covering second base before the latter found first baseman Miguel Sano to complete the play.

The Twins hit five home runs to come away with the victory at Target Field in Minnesota.

Twins catcher Mitch Garver blasted two of those while going three for four at the plate.

CC Sabathia was tagged with the loss and moved to 5-5 for the season. In four innings of work, he gave up six hits and six earned runs.

Nova delivers complete game

Ivan Nova pitched a four-hitter as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Miami Marlins 9-1. Nova threw a complete game and gave up just one earned run while striking out five.

Advertisement

Mike Clevinger pitched seven innings in the Cleveland Indians' 7-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed five hits and three earned runs.

J.D. Martinez homered in the third and then hit an RBI double in the ninth as the Boston Red Sox topped the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4.

Arcia hitless as Brewers fall

Orlando Arcia went 0 for four in the Milwaukee Brewers' 6-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Oakland Athletics could not put anything together against the Houston Astros. Oakland had just two hits in the 11-1 loss.

Goldschmidt's grand slam lifts Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt hit a grand slam in the 10th inning to help the St Louis Cardinals come away with a 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Monday's results

St Louis Cardinals 6-5 Pittsburgh Pirates

Cleveland Indians 7-3 Toronto Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox 9-4 Tampa Bay Rays

Houston Astros 11-1 Oakland Athletics

Cincinnati Reds 6-5 Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins 8-6 New York Yankees

Chicago White Sox 9-1 Miami Marlins

Arizona Diamondbacks 6-3 Baltimore Orioles

San Francisco Giants 5-4 Chicago Cubs

Washington Nationals-Colorado Rockies (postponed)

Seattle Mariners 7-3 Texas Rangers

Rockies at Nationals

Game one between the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals was postponed due to inclement weather and the two teams will now fit three games into the next two days, starting with Tuesday's contest. The Rockies will start Jon Gray (9-7, 4.11 ERA) and the Nationals will counter with Stephen Strasburg (12-4, 3.52 ERA).