Wacha struggles in Cardinals loss

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 23 May 2019, 10:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Michael Wacha

The St Louis Cardinals lost the first game of a MLB doubleheader to the Kansas City Royals as Michael Wacha struggled again.

After an opening 8-2 defeat to the Royals on Wednesday, the Cardinals had lost five of their last seven and 13 of 19 in May.

And this all comes after St Louis won their fifth game in a row — and 10th in 11 games — on May 1 over the Washington Nationals.

Things are not working right now for the Cardinals and starting pitcher Michael Wacha is no exception.

The 2012 first-round pick took the loss midweek as he allowed six earned runs in 4.6 innings of work. Wacha has a 6.64 ERA in four May starts.

Fortunately for St Louis, they did win the second game 10-3 on Wednesday but that does not change the fact that the team are not well.

What makes matters worse for the Cardinals and Wacha is division rivals the Chicago Cubs won again 8-4 against the Philadelphia Phillies behind a three-run homer from Anthony Rizzo and a grand slam from Albert Almora.

Chicago are 28-18 for the season and have gone 14-6 in May and now lead the fourth-place Cardinals by five games in the National League Central.

Advertisement

Jimenez hits multiple homers

Chicago White Sox rookie Eloy Jimenez hit two home runs in a game for the second time in his career in a 9-4 win over the Houston Astros.

Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas threw six shut-out innings with nine strikeouts as the team beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2.

Gleyber Torres continued his dominance over the Baltimore Orioles as he hit two more home runs in the New York Yankees' 7-5 win. Torres has 12 home runs this season, with 10 of them against the Orioles. He has hit two home runs in a game against them four times.

Davies, Castillo struggle

Both starting pitchers at Miller Park struggled in the Milwaukee Brewers' 11-9 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Zach Davies gave up six earned runs in three innings of work, while Luis Castillo allowed four earned in 2.6.

Kiermaier with the arm!

Rays centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier does not just have a great glove, he has a wonderful arm too and Cody Bellinger learned that the hard way in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 8-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Wednesday's results

Oakland Athletics 7-2 Cleveland Indians

Milwaukee Brewers 11-9 Cincinnati Reds

Kansas City Royals 8-2 St Louis Cardinals

St Louis Cardinals 10-3 Kansas City Royals

Texas Rangers 2-1 Seattle Mariners

San Diego Padres 5-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies 9-3 Pittsburgh Pirates

New York Yankees 7-5 Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox 6-5 Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays 8-1 Los Angeles Dodgers

New York Mets 6-1 Washington Nationals

Miami Marlins 6-3 Detroit Tigers

Chicago Cubs 8-4 Philadelphia Phillies

Chicago White Sox 9-4 Houston Astros

Atlanta Braves 9-2 San Francisco Giants

Los Angeles Angels-Minnesota Twins (postponed)

Phillies at Cubs

It is the class of the NL East against the class of the NL Central. And it is a great pitching matchup too as Aaron Nola (4-0, 4.47 ERA) takes on Jon Lester (3-2, 2.09). And it is a day game at Wrigley Field. Baseball does not get much better.