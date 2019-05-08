White Sox shut out Indians, Phillies pull away from Cardinals

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 08 May 2019, 11:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bryce Harper

The Chicago White Sox shut down the Cleveland Indians in MLB on Tuesday, while the Philadelphia Phillies pulled away from the St Louis Cardinals.

Lucas Giolito threw 7.1 scoreless innings to lead Chicago to a 2-0 win over Cleveland at Progressive Field. He surrendered three hits, walked three and struck out eight while throwing 105 pitches.

Relievers Jace Fry and Alex Colome preserved the shutout by combining to record the final five outs.

Yoan Moncada put Chicago in front with an RBI single in the third and James McCann added an insurance run three innings later.

Offense, meanwhile, was not Philadelphia's problem against the Cardinals.

The Phillies scored early and often en route to an 11-1 win over St Louis.

Philadelphia broke the game open with six runs in the second, highlighted by a grand slam from Bryce Harper, his first with the team.

The Phillies tacked on two more runs each in the fifth and seventh to cruise to the victory. Rhys Hoskins finished with four hits and three runs scored in the victory.

Advertisement

Hey now, you're a rock star, get the show on, get paid. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/l7JgzBNxv4 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 8, 2019

Ageless Pence

Hunter Pence, 36, became the oldest player in Texas Rangers history to register at least three extra-base hits and four RBIs in a single game.

DJ LeMahieu gave the New York Yankees a walk-off win over the Seattle Mariners.

Terrible Tellez

Blue Jays designated hitter Rowdy Tellez went 0 for four with two strikeouts against the Minnesota Twins. Toronto fell 3-0.

O'Hearn, Kiermaier produce highlights

Ryan O'Hearn cleared the bases for the Kansas City Royals.

Kevin Kiermaier made a leaping catch for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tuesday's results

Chicago White Sox 2-0 Cleveland Indians

New York Yankees 5-4 Seattle Mariners

Boston Red Sox 8-5 Baltimore Orioles

Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 Texas Rangers

Minnesota Twins 3-0 Toronto Blue Jays

Los Angeles Angels 5-2 Detroit Tigers

Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

Milwaukee Brewers 6-0 Washington Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies 11-1 St Louis Cardinals

Chicago Cubs 5-2 Miami Marlins

Kansas City Royals 12-2 Houston Astros

San Francisco Giants 14-4 Colorado Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers 9-0 Atlanta Braves

New York Mets 7-6 San Diego Padres

Oakland Athletics 2-0 Cincinnati Reds

Mariners at Yankees

New York will be going for their third straight win in the four-game series on Wednesday. Jonathan Loaisiga is set to take the mound for the Yankees while Seattle will counter with Yusei Kikuchi.