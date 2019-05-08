×
White Sox shut out Indians, Phillies pull away from Cardinals

Omnisport
NEWS
News
3   //    08 May 2019, 11:44 IST
Harper-Bryce-USNews-050719-ftr-getty
Bryce Harper

The Chicago White Sox shut down the Cleveland Indians in MLB on Tuesday, while the Philadelphia Phillies pulled away from the St Louis Cardinals.

Lucas Giolito threw 7.1 scoreless innings to lead Chicago to a 2-0 win over Cleveland at Progressive Field. He surrendered three hits, walked three and struck out eight while throwing 105 pitches.

Relievers Jace Fry and Alex Colome preserved the shutout by combining to record the final five outs.  

Yoan Moncada put Chicago in front with an RBI single in the third and James McCann added an insurance run three innings later.

Offense, meanwhile, was not Philadelphia's problem against the Cardinals.

The Phillies scored early and often en route to an 11-1 win over St Louis.

Philadelphia broke the game open with six runs in the second, highlighted by a grand slam from Bryce Harper, his first with the team.

The Phillies tacked on two more runs each in the fifth and seventh to cruise to the victory. Rhys Hoskins finished with four hits and three runs scored in the victory.  

Ageless Pence

Hunter Pence, 36, became the oldest player in Texas Rangers history to register at least three extra-base hits and four RBIs in a single game.

DJ LeMahieu gave the New York Yankees a walk-off win over the Seattle Mariners.

 

Terrible Tellez

Blue Jays designated hitter Rowdy Tellez went 0 for four with two strikeouts against the Minnesota Twins. Toronto fell 3-0.

 

O'Hearn, Kiermaier produce highlights

Ryan O'Hearn cleared the bases for the Kansas City Royals.

Kevin Kiermaier made a leaping catch for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tuesday's results

Chicago White Sox 2-0 Cleveland Indians
New York Yankees 5-4 Seattle Mariners
Boston Red Sox 8-5 Baltimore Orioles
Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 Texas Rangers
Minnesota Twins 3-0 Toronto Blue Jays
Los Angeles Angels 5-2 Detroit Tigers
Tampa Bay Rays 6-3 Arizona Diamondbacks
Milwaukee Brewers 6-0 Washington Nationals
Philadelphia Phillies 11-1 St Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs 5-2 Miami Marlins
Kansas City Royals 12-2 Houston Astros
San Francisco Giants 14-4 Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Dodgers 9-0 Atlanta Braves
New York Mets 7-6 San Diego Padres
Oakland Athletics 2-0 Cincinnati Reds

 

Mariners at Yankees

New York will be going for their third straight win in the four-game series on Wednesday. Jonathan Loaisiga is set to take the mound for the Yankees while Seattle will counter with Yusei Kikuchi.

