White Sox sign Yasmani Grandal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22 Nov 2019, 06:08 IST
YasmaniGrandal-cropped
Chicago White Sox recruit Yasmani Grandal

The Chicago White Sox have signed free-agent All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Chicago and Grandal agreed on a four-year, $73million contract – the MLB franchise announced on Thursday.

Grandal, 31, signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers for the 2019 season and starred en route to the wild-card game.

The two-time All-Star – who started his career with the San Diego Padres before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015 – posted career highs in homers (28) and RBIs (77) last season.

Grandal also led all catchers in games played (153) and was second in extra-base hits (56) and total bases (240).

"There's a lot of young talent,'' Grandal, who will receive $18.25m per year from 2020-2023, said of the White Sox. "The way I looked at it, this team could be a dark horse in the next year or so.''

"He's such a quality guy," White Sox president Ken Williams said of Grandal. "And for him to understand our messaging, our goals, our path, and to say, 'I want to be a part of that and I'm going to commit to it early so we can move on to the next thing heading into the winter meetings,' [it] just shows what kind of character we're talking about."

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn added: "Yasmani was absolutely toward the top of our list in terms of offseason priorities. Obviously he was someone we acted on quickly."

