Yankees ace Paxton removed one inning into final regular-season start

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 2 // 28 Sep 2019, 10:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

James Paxton

New York Yankees ace James Paxton left his final regular-season start after one inning with a tight left glute on Friday, the team announced.

Paxton was due to have a shorter outing as the Yankees have already locked up a playoff spot, but to see him pitch only one inning (21 pitches) against the Texas Rangers was unexpected.

Manager Aaron Boone's plan was to keep the lefty's pitches down anyway in this game.

"We might go a little bit shorter with him," Boone said before the game. "Still expect him to get a lot of work and hopefully he pitches at least into the middle innings."

James Paxton exited tonight's game with a tight left glute. He was removed as a precautionary measure. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 28, 2019

Paxton said he felt some discomfort during warmups but thought he was OK to pitch. He was removed as a precautionary measure.

"I was playing it super safe," Paxton said. He said he does not expect the issue to affect his playoff readiness.

Paxton is 15-6 with a 3.73 ERA this season and has not lost a start since July 26.

The Yankees have set a record this season with players sent to the injured list so to hear Paxton's injury is not believed to be serious is good news for New York fans.