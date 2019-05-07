×
Yankees cruise to win over Mariners

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    07 May 2019, 10:48 IST
Voit-Luke-USNews-050619-ftr-getty
Luke Voit

The New York Yankees took an early lead and cruised to a 7-3 home win over the Seattle Mariners in MLB on Monday.

New York jumped in front in the first inning when DJ LeMahieu doubled and Luke Voit followed with a two-run homer off Seattle starter Felix Hernandez. It was his 10th home run of the season.

The Yankees then tacked on four more runs in the second inning and another one in the third to pull away.

Carlos Santana and Dee Gordon homered for Seattle in the fourth and fifth, respectively, but it was too little too late.

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and third baseman Gio Urshela combined for four hits, three runs scored and two RBIs in the win. Shortstop Thairo Estrada also drove in two runs.

CC Sabathia picked up the win after allowing five hits and three runs in five innings of work. Hernandez was charged with the loss.

The Yankees improved to 20-14 with the victory while the Mariners dropped to 19-18.

 

Rosario, Castro lead Twins

Eddie Rosario and Jason Castro combined for six RBIs in the Minnesota Twins' 8-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cincinnati outfielder Nick Senzel hit two home runs in the Reds' 12-4 win over the San Francisco Giants.

 

Bad Bauer

Trevor Bauer surrendered 10 hits and seven earned runs in five innings of work against the Chicago White Sox. Cleveland fell 9-1.

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Nick Ahmed went 0 for three with two strikeouts in his team's 12-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

 

Springer homers, slam for Pham

The Houston Astros' George Springer went deep.

The Rays' Tommy Pham cleared the bases.

Monday's results

Cincinnati Reds 12-4 San Francisco Giants
Chicago White Sox 9-1 Cleveland Indians
New York Yankees 7-3 Seattle Mariners
Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Boston Red Sox
Minnesota Twins 8-0 Toronto Blue Jays
Tampa Bay Rays 12-1 Arizona Diamondbacks
Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 Washington Nationals
Miami Marlins 6-5 Chicago Cubs
St Louis Cardinals 6-0 Philadelphia Phillies
Houston Astros 6-4 Kansas City Royals
Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Atlanta Braves
San Diego Padres 4-0 New York Mets

 

Red Sox at Orioles

Boston's three-game winning streak was snapped with a loss to the Orioles in Baltimore on Monday. They will look to bounce back in the middle game of the series. The Red Sox will send Hector Velazquez (0-2, 3.72 ERA) to the mound while Baltimore will counter with David Hess (1-4, 5.34 ERA).

