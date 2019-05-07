Yankees cruise to win over Mariners

Luke Voit

The New York Yankees took an early lead and cruised to a 7-3 home win over the Seattle Mariners in MLB on Monday.

New York jumped in front in the first inning when DJ LeMahieu doubled and Luke Voit followed with a two-run homer off Seattle starter Felix Hernandez. It was his 10th home run of the season.

The Yankees then tacked on four more runs in the second inning and another one in the third to pull away.

Carlos Santana and Dee Gordon homered for Seattle in the fourth and fifth, respectively, but it was too little too late.

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and third baseman Gio Urshela combined for four hits, three runs scored and two RBIs in the win. Shortstop Thairo Estrada also drove in two runs.

Estradios Congrats on #1, Thairo pic.twitter.com/uLF4vrKPRD — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 6, 2019

CC Sabathia picked up the win after allowing five hits and three runs in five innings of work. Hernandez was charged with the loss.

The Yankees improved to 20-14 with the victory while the Mariners dropped to 19-18.

Rosario, Castro lead Twins

Eddie Rosario and Jason Castro combined for six RBIs in the Minnesota Twins' 8-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cincinnati outfielder Nick Senzel hit two home runs in the Reds' 12-4 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Bad Bauer

Trevor Bauer surrendered 10 hits and seven earned runs in five innings of work against the Chicago White Sox. Cleveland fell 9-1.

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Nick Ahmed went 0 for three with two strikeouts in his team's 12-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Springer homers, slam for Pham

The Houston Astros' George Springer went deep.

The Rays' Tommy Pham cleared the bases.

Monday's results

Cincinnati Reds 12-4 San Francisco Giants

Chicago White Sox 9-1 Cleveland Indians

New York Yankees 7-3 Seattle Mariners

Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Boston Red Sox

Minnesota Twins 8-0 Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays 12-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Milwaukee Brewers 5-3 Washington Nationals

Miami Marlins 6-5 Chicago Cubs

St Louis Cardinals 6-0 Philadelphia Phillies

Houston Astros 6-4 Kansas City Royals

Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Atlanta Braves

San Diego Padres 4-0 New York Mets

Red Sox at Orioles

Boston's three-game winning streak was snapped with a loss to the Orioles in Baltimore on Monday. They will look to bounce back in the middle game of the series. The Red Sox will send Hector Velazquez (0-2, 3.72 ERA) to the mound while Baltimore will counter with David Hess (1-4, 5.34 ERA).