×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Yankees explode again in extra innings to top Rays

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2   //    06 Jul 2019, 11:14 IST
judge-aaron-USNews-060918-ftr-getty.
Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees seem to thrive in extra innings, edging the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB on Friday.

A day after the Yankees scored five runs in the 10th inning to topple the Rays, they scored four runs in the 11th to beat Tampa Bay by an identical 8-4 score.

The Yankees had several heroes. Aaron Judge started the scoring with a solo home run in the first then hit what proved to be the game-winner with a solo shot to open the 11th off Rays reliever Ryne Stanek.

The Yankees got a big pinch-hit solo home run from Aaron Hicks to tie it at 4-4 in the eighth.

And Brett Gardner's three-run homer in the 11th gave the Yankees a much-needed cushion as the Rays loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but failed to score.

The fact that those two extra-inning outbursts came against their closest American League (AL) East rivals makes things that much sweeter for the Yankees (57-29).

New York now lead Tampa Bay (50-39) by 8.5 games.

 

Advertisement

Yamamoto shines for Marlins

Miami Marlins right hander Jordan Yamamoto pitched six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing only two hits and striking out seven.

Josh Bell cranked his 27th home run, a three-run shot in the ninth inning, that highlighted a five-run Pittsburgh Pirates rally to send the game into extra innings against the Brewers. Milwaukee won 7-6 in 10 innings. Bell leads the majors with 84 RBIs.

 

Diaz a dud

New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz gave up four earned runs and recorded only one out in a 7-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

 

Twins belt four homers

The Minnesota Twins thumped the Texas Rangers 15-6, hitting four home runs in the process. They now have 163 homers this season, the most ever by a team before the All-Star break.

Mike Trout is really good and he homered again.

Friday's results

Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 Pittsburgh Pirates
Kansas City Royals 7-4 Washington Nationals
Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Red Sox 9-6 Detroit Tigers
Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 New York Mets
New York Yankees 8-4 Tampa Bay Rays
Atlanta Braves 1-0 Miami Marlins
Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Houston Astros
Minnesota Twins 15-6 Texas Rangers
Arizona Diamondbacks 8-0 Colorado Rockies
San Diego Padres 3-2 Los Angeles Dodgers
Oakland Athletics 5-2 Seattle Mariners
St Louis Cardinals 9-4 San Francisco Giants

 

Brewers at Pirates

These two teams have their sights set on the National League (NL) Central crown – along with every other team in the crowded division. The Pirates will go with right hander Trevor Williams (3-2, 4.54 ERA), who did not allow an earned run in 19 innings and three starts against the Brewers last year. Adrian Houser (2-2, 3.26 ERA) gets the call for Milwaukee.

Advertisement
Yankees, Tanaka shut out Rays
RELATED STORY
Red Sox, Yankees claim extra-inning wins to continue turnarounds
RELATED STORY
Rays top Yankees behind two Diaz homers
RELATED STORY
Rays and Yankees battle in AL East showdown in the Bronx 
RELATED STORY
Morton throws seven scoreless innings as Rays beat Athletics
RELATED STORY
Yankees' home-run streak comes to an end in loss to Mets
RELATED STORY
McKay stars on debut to lead Rays past Rangers
RELATED STORY
Brewers rookie Hiura helps Milwaukee to extra-innings win
RELATED STORY
Harper returns to Nationals Park, Yankees lose again
RELATED STORY
Yankees dominate Padres' Paddack in big win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us