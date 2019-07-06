Yankees explode again in extra innings to top Rays

Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees seem to thrive in extra innings, edging the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB on Friday.

A day after the Yankees scored five runs in the 10th inning to topple the Rays, they scored four runs in the 11th to beat Tampa Bay by an identical 8-4 score.

The Yankees had several heroes. Aaron Judge started the scoring with a solo home run in the first then hit what proved to be the game-winner with a solo shot to open the 11th off Rays reliever Ryne Stanek.

The Yankees got a big pinch-hit solo home run from Aaron Hicks to tie it at 4-4 in the eighth.

Pinch Hicks ... pic.twitter.com/Yh89M9hWIl — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 6, 2019

And Brett Gardner's three-run homer in the 11th gave the Yankees a much-needed cushion as the Rays loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but failed to score.

The fact that those two extra-inning outbursts came against their closest American League (AL) East rivals makes things that much sweeter for the Yankees (57-29).

New York now lead Tampa Bay (50-39) by 8.5 games.

Yamamoto shines for Marlins

Miami Marlins right hander Jordan Yamamoto pitched six scoreless innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing only two hits and striking out seven.

Josh Bell cranked his 27th home run, a three-run shot in the ninth inning, that highlighted a five-run Pittsburgh Pirates rally to send the game into extra innings against the Brewers. Milwaukee won 7-6 in 10 innings. Bell leads the majors with 84 RBIs.

Diaz a dud

New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz gave up four earned runs and recorded only one out in a 7-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Twins belt four homers

The Minnesota Twins thumped the Texas Rangers 15-6, hitting four home runs in the process. They now have 163 homers this season, the most ever by a team before the All-Star break.

Mike Trout is really good and he homered again.

.@MikeTrout has homered 4 times in the past 3 days. pic.twitter.com/zKKbYQiMCY — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2019

Friday's results

Milwaukee Brewers 7-6 Pittsburgh Pirates

Kansas City Royals 7-4 Washington Nationals

Baltimore Orioles 4-1 Toronto Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox 9-6 Detroit Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 New York Mets

New York Yankees 8-4 Tampa Bay Rays

Atlanta Braves 1-0 Miami Marlins

Los Angeles Angels 5-4 Houston Astros

Minnesota Twins 15-6 Texas Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks 8-0 Colorado Rockies

San Diego Padres 3-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

Oakland Athletics 5-2 Seattle Mariners

St Louis Cardinals 9-4 San Francisco Giants

Brewers at Pirates

These two teams have their sights set on the National League (NL) Central crown – along with every other team in the crowded division. The Pirates will go with right hander Trevor Williams (3-2, 4.54 ERA), who did not allow an earned run in 19 innings and three starts against the Brewers last year. Adrian Houser (2-2, 3.26 ERA) gets the call for Milwaukee.