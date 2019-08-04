Yankees slugger Encarnacion placed on 10-day IL

Edwin Encarnacion

The New York Yankees' bad luck with injuries continued after outfielder Edwin Encarnacion was played on the 10-day injured list due to a fractured right wrist.

Encarnacion suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch from Boston Red Sox reliever Josh Smith in the eighth inning of the first game of an MLB doubleheader on Saturday.

After New York's 9-1 victory, manager Aaron Boone said the injury was not serious and X-rays were negative.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees recalled first baseman Mike Ford from their Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Every time it seems the Yankees are becoming healthier, another star lands on the IL.

The Yankees have 15 players on the IL, including slugger Giancarlo Stanton, catcher Gary Sanchez, third baseman Miguel Andujar, ace Luis Severino and veteran hurler CC Sabathia.

Ironically, the Yankees acquired Encarnacion from the Seattle Mariners in June to help fill the power void left by injuries to Aaron Judge, Stanton and others.

Encarnacion – a three-time All-Star – has 30 home runs, 76 RBIs and a .864 OPS this season. He had three hits and two RBIs in Saturday's game.