Yankees stay hot, pull away for win over Orioles

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 22 May 2019, 11:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gary Sanchez

The New York Yankees are on a roll in MLB, continuing their run of good form on Tuesday.

New York scored six runs in the first three innings and cruised to an easy 11-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

They have now won seven of their past eight games.

Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier went two for four with five RBIs in the victory while Gary Sanchez drove in four runs, including a first-inning homer.

Domingo German picked up the win for New York after allowing two earned runs over five innings. David Hale was credited with the save after he pitched four innings of one-run ball.

Stevie Wilkerson hit a three-run homer for the Orioles.

The Yankees and Orioles will play the third game of their four-game series on Wednesday.

Marvellous Marquez

Advertisement

German Marquez threw eight scoreless innings and struck out seven in the Colorado Rockies' 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chad Wallach put the Marlins ahead with a double in the 11th inning. Miami held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4.

Mets win despite Familia struggles

Mets reliever Jeurys Familia allowed two runs and recorded just one out against the Washington Nationals. New York, however, still managed to win 6-5.

Eric Thames was 0 for four with two strikeouts in the Milwaukee Brewers' 3-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Soto, Trout go deep

The Nationals' Juan Soto hit a huge home run against the Mets.

Over all the seats in the second deck. pic.twitter.com/wDiz6CQwhI — MLB (@MLB) May 21, 2019

Mike Trout did likewise for the Los Angeles Angels.

Trout wins the battle of the Mikes. pic.twitter.com/ASXilD4Sxh — MLB (@MLB) May 22, 2019

Tuesday's results

Oakland Athletics 5-3 Cleveland Indians

New York Yankees 11-4 Baltimore Orioles

Chicago Cubs 3-2 Philadelphia Phillies

Colorado Rockies 5-0 Pittsburgh Pirates

Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Boston Red Sox

Miami Marlins 5-4 Detroit Tigers

New York Mets 6-5 Washington Nationals

Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Tampa Bay Rays

Cincinnati Reds 3-0 Milwaukee Brewers

Texas Rangers 5-3 Seattle Mariners

Houston Astros 5-1 Chicago White Sox

San Diego Padres 3-2 Arizona Diamondbacks

San Francisco Giants 4-3 Atlanta Braves

Minnesota Twins 8-3 Los Angeles Angels

White Sox at Astros

Houston have defeated Chicago in the first two games of this series and have won 12 of their past 13 overall. The Astros will send Gerrit Cole (4-4, 3.56 ERA) to the mound while the White Sox will counter with Ivan Nova (2-4, 7.42 ERA).