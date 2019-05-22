Yankees stay hot, pull away for win over Orioles
The New York Yankees are on a roll in MLB, continuing their run of good form on Tuesday.
New York scored six runs in the first three innings and cruised to an easy 11-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.
They have now won seven of their past eight games.
Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier went two for four with five RBIs in the victory while Gary Sanchez drove in four runs, including a first-inning homer.
Domingo German picked up the win for New York after allowing two earned runs over five innings. David Hale was credited with the save after he pitched four innings of one-run ball.
Stevie Wilkerson hit a three-run homer for the Orioles.
The Yankees and Orioles will play the third game of their four-game series on Wednesday.
Marvellous Marquez
German Marquez threw eight scoreless innings and struck out seven in the Colorado Rockies' 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Chad Wallach put the Marlins ahead with a double in the 11th inning. Miami held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4.
Eleventh inning: IN PLAY, RUN(S). #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/qGJ7jBLVnb— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) May 22, 2019
Mets win despite Familia struggles
Mets reliever Jeurys Familia allowed two runs and recorded just one out against the Washington Nationals. New York, however, still managed to win 6-5.
Eric Thames was 0 for four with two strikeouts in the Milwaukee Brewers' 3-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
Soto, Trout go deep
The Nationals' Juan Soto hit a huge home run against the Mets.
Over all the seats in the second deck. pic.twitter.com/wDiz6CQwhI— MLB (@MLB) May 21, 2019
Mike Trout did likewise for the Los Angeles Angels.
Trout wins the battle of the Mikes. pic.twitter.com/ASXilD4Sxh— MLB (@MLB) May 22, 2019
Tuesday's results
Oakland Athletics 5-3 Cleveland Indians
New York Yankees 11-4 Baltimore Orioles
Chicago Cubs 3-2 Philadelphia Phillies
Colorado Rockies 5-0 Pittsburgh Pirates
Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Boston Red Sox
Miami Marlins 5-4 Detroit Tigers
New York Mets 6-5 Washington Nationals
Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Tampa Bay Rays
Cincinnati Reds 3-0 Milwaukee Brewers
Texas Rangers 5-3 Seattle Mariners
Houston Astros 5-1 Chicago White Sox
San Diego Padres 3-2 Arizona Diamondbacks
San Francisco Giants 4-3 Atlanta Braves
Minnesota Twins 8-3 Los Angeles Angels
White Sox at Astros
Houston have defeated Chicago in the first two games of this series and have won 12 of their past 13 overall. The Astros will send Gerrit Cole (4-4, 3.56 ERA) to the mound while the White Sox will counter with Ivan Nova (2-4, 7.42 ERA).