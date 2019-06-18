Yankees, Tanaka shut out Rays

Masahiro Tanaka went the distance as the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB on Monday.

The starter pitched nine scoreless innings and struck out 10 in the Yankees' 3-0 victory over the Rays.

He walked one and allowed just two hits while throwing 111 pitches.

DJ LeMahieu and Cameron Maybin both hit home runs for the Yankees while Tampa Bay struggled to put the ball in play.

The Rays and Yankees are within 1.5 games of one another in the American League (AL) East standings. Tampa Bay sit in second with a 43-29 record while New York are first at 44-27.

The two teams will face off again on Tuesday.

Biggio brilliant in defeat

Cavan Biggio hit two home runs and recorded three RBIs but the Toronto Blue Jays fell to the Los Angeles Angels 10-5.

Matt Carpenter went three for four and hit a home run in the St Louis Cardinals' 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

Horrible Holt

Brock Holt went 0 for four in the Boston Red Sox's 2-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Albies homers

Ozzie Albies sent one deep for the Atlanta Braves.

Monday's results

New York Yankees 3-0 Tampa Bay Rays

Los Angeles Angels 10-5 Toronto Blue Jays

Cincinnati Reds 3-2 Houston Astros

Atlanta Braves 12-3 New York Mets

Texas Rangers 7-2 Cleveland Indians

Boston Red Sox 2-0 Minnesota Twins

St Louis Cardinals 5-0 Miami Marlins

Oakland Athletics 3-2 Baltimore Orioles

San Francisco Giants 3-2 Los Angeles Dodgers

San Diego Padres 2-0 Milwaukee Brewers

Kansas City Royals 6-4 Seattle Mariners

Phillies at Nationals

The game between Philadelphia and Washington was postponed on Monday. So, the four-game series will begin on Tuesday at Nationals Park.