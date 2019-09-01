Yankees top Athletics with LeMahieu's walk-off homer
The New York Yankees beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3 thanks to DJ LeMahieu's walk-off home run in MLB action on Saturday.
New York entered play having lost their last four contests against Oakland but prevailed in their latest courtesy of LeMahieu's heroics in the 11th inning.
LeMahieu blasted a walk-off homer in the bottom of the 11th inning at Yankee Stadium.
While LeMahieu went one for five on the day, he came up big when his team needed him most. Gary Sanchez was two for three at the plate and hit two home runs.
The Yankees only tallied six hits but four of them cleared the outfield wall.
Matt Olson notched three hits in his four at-bats and was instrumental to the success of the Athletics' offense.
The Yankees lead the American League East with an 89-48 record, while the Athletics (78-57) are second in the AL West.
Garver shines as Twins fall
Mitch Garver hit two home runs in the Minnesota Twins' 10-7 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
Stephen Strasburg recorded 14 strikeouts as the Washington Nationals blanked the Miami Marlins 7-0.
Anthony Santander hit two home runs in the Baltimore Orioles' 7-5 loss to the Kansas City Royals.
Cardinals clinch doubleheader but Ozuna struggles
Marcell Ozuna went 0 for four as the St Louis Cardinals were 10-6 winners over the Cincinnati Reds before also claiming the second game of the doubleheader 3-2.
Orlando Arcia went 0 for four in the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 victory against the Chicago Cubs.
Carpenter the hero
This clutch hit from Matt Carpenter secured a win for the Cardinals.
A win was in the Cards. #walkoff pic.twitter.com/V0fy1zHv89— MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2019
Saturday's results
New York Yankees 4-3 Oakland Athletics
St Louis Cardinals 10-6 Cincinnati Reds
St Louis Cardinals 3-2 Cincinnati Reds
Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 Houston Astros
Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 Chicago Cubs
New York Mets 6-3 Philadelphia Phillies
Tampa Bay Rays 9-6 Cleveland Indians
Washington Nationals 7-0 Miami Marlins
Detroit Tigers 10-7 Minnesota Twins
Kansas City Royals 7-5 Baltimore Orioles
Pittsburgh Pirates 11-4 Colorado Rockies
Atlanta Braves 11-5 Chicago White Sox
Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5 Los Angeles Dodgers
Texas Rangers 3-2 Seattle Mariners
San Diego Padres 4-1 San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Angels 10-4 Boston Red Sox
Indians at Rays
Cleveland have dropped two straight games to Tampa Bay, who are just a half-game back in the American League wild-card race. The Athletics are also a half-game adrift of the Indians.