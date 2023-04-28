Fans are the most important part of the NBA. Without fans, there will be no one to support a player or the teams.

Despite a lot of fan-related incidents over the past few years, players still take time to meet with fans before or after the game. The majority of an NBA team's fanbase is great and it's just that tiny percentage that gives them a bad rap.

There have been many heartfelt interactions between players and fans throughout the years. It might not be in the news all the time, but some players take their time to meet fans and give them a memorable moment to cherish.

10 times NBA players had a heartfelt interaction with fans

One of the most common gestures an NBA player can do for fans is to sign autographs. Most players do it after the game before boarding the team bus. Some players do it during pregame when fans are in the stands.

Other players also take the time to have selfies with the fans. On rare occasions, players will give fans, mostly kids, their game-worn shoes and jerseys. It's definitely happening a lot over the years, which should be getting a lot of attention rather than some fans being unruly and disrespectful.

Nevertheless, here are 10 times NBA players had a heartwarming moment with their fans.

Joel Embiid meets his biggest fan

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is probably on his way to finally winning his first NBA MVP Award. His number one fan named Charlotte will surely be happy. Embiid met her and his family before a Philadelphia 76ers game in 2017. He made sure that she had a great time meeting his favorite NBA player.

Ja Morant comes through for young Grizzlies fan

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

A young Memphis Grizzlies fan had her autographed basketball stolen during the season. Ja Morant tracked her down and invited her to watch the Grizzlies play. After the game, Morant gave her a signed game-worn jersey, signed game-worn shoes and a memory of a lifetime.

Jason Terry kisses fan during Mavs game

Jason Terry of the Dallas Mavericks

An oldie but goodie, Jason Terry had a funny and heartwarming moment with an old fan during a Dallas Mavericks in the 2006-07 season. Terry dove for a loose ball and fell on the fan. "The Jet" then kissed the fan for his troubles and she was quite happy about it as the crowd cheered.

Nikola Jokic hugs kids after the game

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

Following a win midway through the 2019-20 season, Nikola Jokic was met with a lot of kids in the hallway going to the locker room. The two-time NBA MVP took the time to hug and talk to each child. It was an amazing gesture for one of the best players in the world.

Donovan Mitchell's touching gesture to Cavs fan

Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell has only been in Cleveland for less than a year, but has already made some great impression with the fan base. In a home game earlier this season, Mitchell signed a young fan's Evan Mobley jersey. Mitchell also went to the locker room to get the jersey signed by Mobley.

Kyrie Irving shows gratitude to military vets

Kyrie Irving during his time with Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving might not be the most popular NBA player over the past few years, but he has made several amazing gestures throuhgout his career. One of the best was when he gave his game-worn shoes and jerseys to military veterans when he was still playing for the Boston Celtics.

Luka Doncic gives his jersey to Warriors fan

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

In his first game at the Bay Area, Luka Doncic collided with a young Golden State Warriors on during a play in the first half. Doncic made sure the kid was alright and gave him an autographed jersey at halftime. The young boy surely became a Doncic fan that night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates championship with young Bucks fans

Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 2021 NBA Finals

Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Milwaukee Bucks win their first championship in 50 years two seasons ago. Before Antetokounmpo celebrated the moment with his teammates, he was backstage enjoying the moment with a bunch of young Bucks fans.

LeBron James takes selfie with kids during a game

LeBron James during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James mended his relationship with Cleveland when he returned in 2014. A year into his reunion with the Cavaliers, James had a heartwarming moment with a bunch of kids during a preseason game. "The King" borrowed a kid's phone and took selfies with them for a memory of a lifetime.

Steph Curry meets with fan who has cerebral palsy

Steph Curry at the 2018 NBA Finals

Matt Spellman is a huge Steph Curry fan even though he's from Oregon. Spellman finally had a chance to meet his hero last season when the Golden State Warriors visited the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry gave Spellman, who overcomes cerebral palsy every day, a bunch of gifts and even let him watch his pregame routine on the sidelines.

