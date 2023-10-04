10 worst NBA trades of the last decade

The NBA was rocked with several blockbuster trades in the offseason. The first main deal was the Boston Celtics acquiring Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies. Bradley Beal going to the Phoenix Suns also made headlines since he will team up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors was definitely the most shocking trade, while Damian Lillard and James Harden's trade demands dominated the entire summer. Lillard finally got his wish when the Milwaukee Bucks signed him last week.

Meanwhile, Harden is still with the Philadelphia 76ers and looking to make life a living hell for the franchise. The Celtics added Jrue Holiday, who could be the difference maker for them this season.

5 worst NBA trades in the past 10 seasons

Trades are a huge part of the NBA and it usually pays off for teams looking to win a championship. Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors comes to mind, as well as the Golden State Warriors' acquisition of Andrew Wiggins. Both trades helped the two teams win an NBA championship in 2019 and 2022, respectively.

However, not all trades will be a success. Some trades are going to have disastrous results and teams will have to live with the consequences of making them in the first place.

On that note, here are the five worst trades in the NBA in the last 10 years. It should be noted that the trade should have taken place starting on January 1, 2013.

#10 - Mavericks acquire Kyrie Irving from the Nets (2023)

The Dallas Mavericks' trade of Kyrie Irving last season made the list because they failed to qualify for the playoffs. Irving has a chance to redeem himself in the next few years after signing a new deal with the Mavs. The overall judgment for this trade remains up in the air, but it has not been a success so far based on the results available.

#9 - Timberwolves go all-in on Rudy Gobert (2022)

Just like the Kyrie Irving trade, the overall grade for the Rudy Gobert deal is still unknown at this point. However, the early returns from last time did not look good at all. The Minnesota Timberwolves barely made it to the playoffs and the twin towers of Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns might never work. To make matters worse, Minnesota traded four first-round picks and a pick swap for Gobert.

#8 - Orlando gives up a couple of future All-Stars for Serge Ibaka (2016)

The Orlando Magic acquired Serge Ibaka in the 2016 NBA draft for Victor Oladipo, Ersan Ilyasova and the draft rights to Domantas Sabonis. It didn't have a huge effect on both the Magic and the Thunder, but it was a lopsided trade considering Oladipo and Sabonis became All-Stars.

#7 - Chicago overpays for Nikola Vucevic (2021)

The Chicago Bulls traded Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and a couple of first round picks for Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls only had one playoff appearance since the deal, which could be graded as a failure for Chicago. Wendell Carter Jr. might just be as good as Vucevic, while the two first-round picks turned into Franz Wagner and Jett Howard.

#6 - Rajon Rondo to the Mavericks (2014)

The Dallas Mavericks thought that they had their replacement for Jason Kidd in 2014 when they acquired Rajon Rondo from the Boston Celtics. However, Rondo turned out to be a headache and the Mavericks parted ways with him before the end of the 2014-15 season. He was never the same after leaving Boston and turned into an NBA journeyman.

#5 - Kelly Oubre costs Golden State $82.4 million (2020)

The Golden State Warriors acquired Kelly Oubre in the 2020 offseason to ease the absence of Klay Thompson. However, Oubre struggled to adapt to the Warriors system and his tenure with the team was abysmal. He also cost ownership a total of $82.4 million ($14.4 salary and $68 million salary tax).

#4 - Knicks give up several picks for Andrea Bargnani (2013)

A classic New York Knicks move back in 2013, they acquired Andrea Bargnani for three solid NBA vets, a first-round pick and two second-round picks. Bargnani was coming off a down season and was set to earn a huge salary. He was nowhere near a star despite being a former first overall pick.

The Toronto Raptors should have attached a first-round pick to make him more tradeable, but the Knicks went out of their way to give up one. A bone-headed move for a franchise with a history of bone-headed moves.

#3 - James Harden-Ben Simmons fiasco ruins two franchises (2022)

One of the biggest trades in NBA history could end up not benefitting either franchise. James Harden wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers, while Ben Simmons has never been the same following multiple back surgeries. The Sixers won't get the package they want for Harden, but Simmons still has a chance to save his career.

#2 - LA Lakers' Russell Westbrook experiment (2021)

The LA Lakers were just one season removed from winning a championship when they acquired Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021. Westbrook's fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis was questioned the moment the deal was done. It was the right observation since the results on the court were abysmal.

It would have been number one on the list if Rob Pelinka didn't recover quickly. The Lakers improved a lot since trading Westbrook at the NBA trade deadline last season. They even made it to the Western Conference finals.

#1 - Brooklyn's disastrous deal with Boston (2013)

The Brooklyn Nets wanted to win so badly in 2013 that they traded their future away for an aging Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry. Two of the first-round picks they traded to the Boston Celtics turned into Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It was simply the worst trade of the last decade.

