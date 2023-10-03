2023-24 NBA MVP odds: Top 5 favorites ahead of training camp (Luka Doncic placed 3rd)

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers finally won his first NBA MVP award last season, beating two-time defending winner Nikola Jokic. Embiid finished second twice to Jokic before getting the recognition he deserved last season. But will the reigning MVP repeat this campaign?

Some people believe that Jokic was robbed of his third-straight MVP accolade due to the narrative by the media. Nevertheless, "The Joker" had the last laugh as he led the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship. He was also named NBA Finals MVP after averaging 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also received first-place MVP votes last season and ended up third overall. Jayson Tatum came in fourth and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander surprised everyone by finishing fifth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Time to cook" - Winnie Harlow predicts big things for boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma as Wizards star arrives after signing $102 million contract

Top 5 favorites to win the NBA MVP this season

It has been five years since an American player won the NBA MVP award. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid showed how the game has changed and how international players have improved over the past years.

Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be in the conversation as well and they are both international players. American players such as Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum could have big seasons, and could bring the Michael Jordan MVP trophy back to the United States.

On that note, here are the top favorites to win the 2024 NBA MVP. It should be noted that the odds are from Vegas Insider. It can still change heading into the Opening Week and during the entire regular season.

Also Read: Dwyane Wade's family is in dance mode as his wife, Gabrielle Union, and daughter, Kaavia James showcase moves in latest reel

#1 - Nikola Jokic (+440)

Nikola Jokic opens as the favorite to win the 2024 NBA MVP. Jokic is arguably the best basketball player in the world today. He was dominant for the Denver Nuggets during their championship run and it won't change this upcoming season.

The problem for Jokic heading into the new season will be fatigue and championship hangover. Nevertheless, he will only get better since winning a title elevates a player's game.

Also Read: "One of the greatest assist men" - Klay Thompson praises Chris Paul, hints at starting role alongside Steph Curry

#2 - Giannis Antetokounmpo (+500)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking to win his second championship and a third NBA MVP award is just icing on the cake. Antetokounmpo has the second-best odds to win the Michael Jordan trophy currently, but it could change due to the acquisition of Damian Lillard.

Antetokounmpo won't be shouldering a lot of load on the offensive end now that Lillard is on the Milwaukee Bucks. "The Greek Freak" can do more on the defensive end, which is scarier for teams considering Brook Lopez was a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Also Read: "Such a high IQ guy" - Steph Curry backs Chris Paul to show out for Warriors, seeing no drop off even as he nears 39

#3 - Luka Doncic (+650)

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks was the favorite to win the NBA MVP early last season. However, injuries and inconsistent play from the Mavericks cost him his place in the MVP rankings throughout the campaign. Dallas failed to make it to the playoffs even though they were coming off a Western Conference finals berth in 2022.

Doncic showed at the 2023 FIBA World Cup that he still dominates basketball games at a high level. Fans can expect the same with the Mavericks this season, but with a better supporting cast. The front office did a better job this summer to improve the team's roster around Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Also Read: "F**k that beam" - JaVale McGee admits hate for Kings' notorious 'Beam' prior to offseason move

#4 - Joel Embiid (+700)

It's not surprising to see Joel Embiid among the top five favorites to win the 2024 NBA MVP. Embiid has a really great chance to win back-to-back MVP trophies considering his situation with the Philadelphia 76ers. James Harden wants out of the Sixers and the team won't get a fair deal for him.

That means Embiid will have to carry the team even more in a very competitive Eastern Conference. However, he also has to avoid missing a lot of games due to the league's new rules about awards. A player can only qualify for awards if he plays at least 65 games.

Also Read: "Dame really got bro acting different" - 'Emo' Jimmy Butler's new hairdo leaves NBA fans in shambles

#5 - Jayson Tatum (+800)

Jayson Tatum is entering his seventh NBA season, but he's just entering his prime at 25 years old. Tatum should continue playing like a superstar with the Boston Celtics and is one of the best two-way players in the league. He has also been durable, which is needed now to win the NBA MVP award.

The Celtics made a lot of changes to their roster that will benefit Tatum. Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis replaced Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III, respectively. Tatum remains the team's focal point, but more help will make him more efficient and more effective.

Also Read: "Harden pulling up to the club instead" - NBA fans pull no punches in roasting James Harden as 76ers guard skips media day