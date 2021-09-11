3 Reasons why Lonzo Ball can be a candidate for Most Improved Player Award this season

Lonzo Ball will be an interesting watch this NBA upcoming year of 2021-22. Strong with versatility, how he fits into Chicago's system might be the difference between Lonzo Ball becoming a perennial All-Star for the next few years. Lonzo Ball was acquired by the Bulls from the New Orleans Pelicans on August 8th, and Chicago has made major transactions this offseason in support of Lonzo Ball as the Chicago Bulls floor general.

Lonzo Ball has been up and down since he was drafted 2nd overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 for reasons not all necessarily his, and after making the second-team All-Rookie, surely Lonzo Ball is incentivized to show the world what he can truly do now that he is in Chicago with the Bulls. Is it all enough to become the NBA's Most Improved player? What will be the three factors determining if winning such an award is a reality?

Lonzo Ball’s Underrated 2020-21 Season:



• 16.5 Points/75

• 6.5 Assists/75

• 1.6 Steals/75

• 0.6 Blocks/75

• 37.8% from 3 (8.3 Attempts)

• +2.9 rTS%

• +2.7 On-Off



Top 20 Defender & Top 50 NBA Player pic.twitter.com/Oiz5kLjRTn — ً (@GoatedKD7) September 8, 2021

#1 Zach LaVine's high productivity levels

With the addition of Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine should have many more opportunities to score

Zach LaVine has a lot to prove as well. He added 25 points a game last season. Is it all about the numbers and what he can do individually, or is LaVine willing to sacrifice scoring if necessary to help his squad make consistent deep runs in the playoffs? How will his superathletic talent fit with Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan? The leadership of Lonzo Ball, the Greg Popovich infused experience of DeRozan, combined with the continued rise of Zach LaVine will be a major factor in how the Bulls finish in the Eastern Conference.

#2 DeMar DeRozan's ability to score off Lonzo's passes

Like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan will have more space to operate with Lonzo Ball manning the point

The 32 year old from Compton's biggest weakness is his low three-point shooting percentage, and much of that has to do with how he was set up over the years to be in position to hit shots from the arc? With his excellent court vision and awareness, Lonzo Ball might change the perception of DeRozan the shooter. Track his numbers from the arc this year, playing with a gifted point guard who also plays defense. Transition threes might be available when Lonzo Ball pushes the rock. As a playmaker, DeRozan can definitely get his own shots, yet will not have the ball in his hands as much - which will go a long way re-conditioning in the fourth quarter. Lonzo Ball will hit him right where he needs to score, and the Bulls will benefit. The career 20 point a game scorer might have found a permanent home as Chicago looks to build a contender in earnest.

When you step back and look at it…



Lavar Ball made himself a clown for 3 years to feed his families family.



Not saying the kids were not great in their own but come on man, Lonzo was drafted by Magic and the Lakers.



Say what you want, he is without a doubt an all time great. https://t.co/3DNqZQKgX7 — How Hard Is It To Answer? (@AnswerThePole) September 5, 2021

#3 Billy Donovan's reputation with young talent

Donovan made the playoffs every one of his five years in OKC, and it seemed it was time to part ways there, it seems, as everything moved laterally in Oklahoma City. Billy Donovan still has a lot of Gainesville in him, and the former two-time National Championship Florida coach is the best when it comes to developing young talent. He had Mo Cheeks in OKC to work with veterans, yet now it's on Donovan to prove he can truly do it on the pro level even as Cheeks joins him in Chicago. Playoff runs must happen soon, and the development of Lonzo Ball is critical for Chicago to advance to the next level of success.

How will Lonzo Ball fare in 2021-22?

If Chicago is able to get out on the break, and DeRozan and LaVine are the options, can you imagine the potential of these Bulls? Coby White looks to be a gifted scorer at 20 years old, yet DeRozan and LaVine will be the reasons Lonzo Ball fills his identity and becomes the player most saw him to be despite all the promotion from his father LaVar Ball. With his brother LaMelo looking to get even better after a Rookie of the Year season, how will Lonzo push his game and become the most improved?

Competitors

Whether it's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Michael Porter Jr., Kevin Porter Jr. Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons or even his teammate Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball has major competition to win NBA Most Improved Player. The change of scenery and the excitement that goes along with such a move might give Lonzo Ball just enough to push him over the top and claim the award. With so many scorers around him on a team surely excited for all of its new toys, I saw Lonzo Ball claim the award in a season where he will also make the All-Star and All-Defensive teams.

