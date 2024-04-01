5 NBA players aiming to return from injury for 2024 Playoffs ft. Joel Embiid

As the NBA playoffs approach, teams are striving to secure postseason berths. Yet, many playoff hopefuls are hampered by injuries sidelining their star players. Given their importance to their teams, their playoff dreams die with their star players.

With less than 10 games remaining for each team in the season, several star players are aiming to make their return. Moreover, with the latest updates on their injury, their return seems more possible than ever.

With that in mind, here is a list of five players aiming to return before the NBA playoffs this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 NBA players aiming to return from injury for 2024 Playoffs

#1 Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram is one of the most crucial factors in New Orleans Pelican’s success this season. How deep they can go into the postseason will eventually depend on Ingram’s availability in the playoffs.

Ingram has missed the last five games due to a knee injury. However, head coach Willie Green has already given the good news that Ingram is doing a full-court workout and will be returning soon.

The Pelicans have only eight games left in their regular season and ranked 6th behind the Dallas Mavericks. Before Ingram went down with the injury, he averaged 20.9 points on 49% shooting from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc.

#2 Trae Young

Trae Young is the main motor for the Atlanta Hawks’ success, both in the regular and the postseason. Thankfully, they have Dejounte Murray who can carry the team against some of the teams in the league. Recently, Murray guided the Hawks to a game-winning streak, two coming against the Boston Celtics.

Young has been out since Feb 23, after the ligament tear in his pinky finger in his left hand. Although there is no timeline for his return from the injury, there is a strong hope that the Hawks star will return before the NBA postseason.

Currently, the Hawks are ranked 10th with a 34-40 record. They are 5.5 games ahead of the 11th-seed Brooklyn Nets. It is almost fixed that the Hawks will go through the Play-In Tournament.

#3 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is the biggest name among all big players aiming to make a return before the playoffs. The Philadelphia 76ers star has been out since he went out in the game against the Golden State Warriors on Jan 30. He went through a knee surgery on Feb 6 and hasn’t returned to the court since then.

Recently, there has been a growing optimism in the NBA that the reigning MVP would return before the playoffs. He was seen working on his moves in the gym. Before the injury, Embiid was averaging over 35 points in the season.

#4 Alperen Sengün

The Houston Rockets had won their last 11 consecutive games before losing to the Dallas Mavericks last night. They have been the most dangerous team in the NBA last month, besides the Mavericks. They had the steak without Alperen Sengün, one of the Rockets’ best players.

Sengün suffered a knee injury while attempting to block Damontas Sabonis during a game against the Sacramento Kings. Initially expected to miss the rest of the season due to potential surgery, he has been sidelined since.

According to the latest reports, the Rockets’ center is making a rapid recovery and aiming to make his return for the playoffs. However, if the Rockets fail to qualify for the postseason, he will have to wait till the next NBA season to make his return to the court.

#5 Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro is as important as any player for the Miami Heat's success in the NBA. The NBA's 2022 Sixth Man of The Year has been dealing with injuries all season. Herro hasn't played for the Heat since Feb 23, when he suffered a foot injury.

There is no timeline for his return from injury. However, how Herro has responded to treatments, there is growing optimism that he would return before the playoffs.

Expand Tweet

The Miami Heat is ranked 7th in the Eastern Conference and are currently in the Play-In Tournament. Herro also said he had a great workout but wasn't returning anytime soon.