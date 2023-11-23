5 NBA teams most affected by injuries in 2023-24 season so far

Injuries have always been a part of the NBA and it has affected teams throughout the years. The league putting the hammer down on teams for resting superstars has not affected the amount of injuries sustained this season. NBA awards now have a minimum of games played for a player to become eligible to win.

Players with reputations for being injury-prone such as Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have stayed healthy this season. The same can't be said for Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, who were criticized for sitting out games early in the campaign.

The Phoenix Suns are lucky to have Durant and a nice depth that they have weathered the early injury bug. The LA Lakers were also ravaged by injuries early on, so LeBron James had no other choice but to put the team on his 38-year-old back.

5 NBA teams most affected by injuries in the 2023-24 season so far

#5 - Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks were off to a rough start to the season, but have since found their stride. The Bucks are currently third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 10-5 record. Their main problem was not injuries, but they are certainly affected by them this season.

Jae Crowder is out for about eight weeks due to an abdominal tear, while Khris Middleton has not played back-to-back games and has not played full rotation minutes. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard already dealt with calf injuries early in the campaign.

#4 - LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have a winning record of 9-7 despite their depth being affected by injuries. Jarred Vanderbilt has not suited up this season due to left heel bursitis. Gabe Vincent is dealing with a minor knee injury and has been out for two weeks now.

Even LeBron James and Anthony Davis have also dealt with minor injuries already. Cam Reddish is the latest player to join their injury list, but he's not expected to miss a lot of time. The Lakers will need to get healthy to help the team develop some kind of chemistry.

#3 - Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns overhauled their roster in the offseason and decided to build around Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. The Suns acquired a third superstar in Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards this NBA offseason.

However, Beal began the season on the sidelines because of a back injury. He has only played three games, while Booker has only appeared in seven games due to a couple of foot injuries. The Suns are lucky to have Durant, who carried the team to nine wins so far this season.

#2 - Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are the worst team in the NBA and are currently on a 12-game losing streak. The Pistons have a solid young core of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson and Jalen Duren.

However, Duren is dealing with an ankle injury and has only played in eight games so far. The Pistons are missing a legitimate scorer because Bojan Bogdanovic has not played a game this season due to a calf issue. Monte Morris and Joe Harris are also injured and a couple of veterans who could help a young team during a tough time.

#1 - Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are missing players such as Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke and Ja Morant this season. Adams and Clarke are injured, while Morant is serving his 25-game suspension. Xavier Tillman was supposed to help alleviate the Grizzlies' big-man problem, but he also suffered a knee injury.

Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia and Ziaire Smith are also currently dealing with minor injuries. Memphis was usually a good team even with injuries in the past two seasons, but it's not the case in this campaign. They have the fourth-worst record in the NBA.

