5 NBA teams that need a shooting guard

The NBA offseason is about to end in a month or so but some teams still need an upgrade, especially in the shooting guard position. It's one of the most important positions in basketball, with the player expected to provide shooting and defense, as well as leadership at times.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns might be the best shooting guard in the NBA today but he's going to have more playmaking duties next season. Steph Curry is primarily a point guard but the addition of Chris Paul could shift the greatest shooter of all time into his natural position.

The highest-paid player in the NBA is also a shooting guard. Jaylen Brown signed a five-year, $304 million supermax extension with the Boston Celtics this summer. Brown is coming off a career season even though he continues to have problems going left.

5 NBA teams that need to upgrade at shooting guard

Several NBA teams already have what they want for the shooting guard position. Some of them re-signed their respective players on the wing to extensions such as Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown and Jordan Clarkson.

On that note, here are five NBA teams that likely need an upgrade at the position. It should be noted that this list is not a ranking but just a list of five teams.

Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier has been solid for the Charlotte Hornets although he's an undersized shooting guard. Rozier seems to compliment LaMelo Ball on offense but if the Hornets want to take the next step, they would need to upgrade the position.

Rozier has been linked to several trade rumors over the past few years but nothing has come to fruition. If the Hornets can acquire someone like Tyler Herro, who could shoot lights out from beyond the arc, it might be a game-changer for them. Ball and Herro would be a dynamic backcourt offensively.

Detroit Pistons

Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons

Jaden Ivey had a solid rookie campaign for the Detroit Pistons last season. There were some growing pains in Detroit mostly due to the injury to Cade Cunningham. Ivey seems like the perfect backcourt partner for Cunningham but they should add someone with experience.

The Houston Rockets did just that by adding Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, who could both play shooting guard. Pistons could do the same thing and possibly add someone like Will Barton or Austin Rivers. Those two aren't the future like Ivey but they provide that veteran voice needed by a developing star.

Milwaukee Bucks

Grayson Allen of the Milwaukee Bucks

One of the most glaring holes in the Milwaukee Bucks' championship roster is at shooting guard. Grayson Allen is a solid two-guard but the Bucks will likely need an upgrade if they want to get past Miami or Boston in the playoffs.

Allen famously forgot about the game clock in Game 5 of their first round series loss to the Heat last season. The Bucks have been linked to Damian Lillard, who is a point guard by trade. If Milwaukee can add someone like Dame, Jrue Holiday could slide through the SG position wherein he plays much better.

Orlando Magic

Jalen Suggs of the Orlando Magic

Just like the Charlotte Hornets, the Orlando Magic need to fix their shooting guard rotation. Gary Harris and Jalen Suggs will likely compete for starter minutes while Anthony Black might just be the answer down the road.

The Magic can also put Franz Wagner as a shooting guard due to his versatility and ball-handling. They already brought in Joe Ingles for his veteran presence but adding one more veteran shooting would help Orlando in the long run.

New York Knicks

Quentin Grimes of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks surprised everyone last season when they made it to the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks have Quentin Grimes as their primary shooting guard with Donte DiVincenzo fresh off from signing a new deal.

But there is a reason why the Knicks are being linked to Donovan Mitchell. They tried to acquire him last summer before he went to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell is from New York and is a superstar who could take the franchise to the next level.

