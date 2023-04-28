5 times NBA players got into it with fans

NBA games can be intense at times and players get very emotional about it. On the other hand, fans can be so heavily invested in their team and would do anything to support them.

Sometimes, players and fans clash during games, although nothing rarely gets physical. Fan incidents have been pretty common over the past few years, but nothing has turned into the next Malice in the Palace.

However, some people could see a fan incident possibly turning into something of a PR nightmare for the league. Players have been very vocal about fans getting away with cursing and they can't do anything about it because they'll get fined.

Let's take a look at 5 instances NBA players got into it with fans

There have been plenty of instances wherein fans might have crossed the line with players in recent years. We're going to look at five of those incidents and break them down.

It should be noted that there have only been two known incidents of NBA players getting physical with fans during a game. Vernon Maxwell punched a fan in Portland back in 1995, and the infamous Malice in the Palace in 2004.

5. Celtics fan throws water bottle at Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving during his time with the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving does not have a lot of fans in Boston. Irving played two seasons for the Celtics before leaving them to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019. His relationship with the city is non-existent and Celtics fans have given him a hard time every time he plays there.

However, one fan crossed the line following Game 4 of the first round matchup between the Nets and Celtics in 2021. After the Nets took a 3-1 lead, a fan threw a water bottle at Irving. It didn't hit the All-Star guard, but the fan was arrested and charged with assault.

4. Chris Paul gets furious at Mav fans for harrassing his family

Chris Paul against the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

In last year's Western Conference semifinals, Chris Paul was furious at a Mavs fan for harrassing his family in Game 4 in Dallas. The fan allegedly kept touching Paul's mother and was very unruly the whole game.

When Paul found out about what is happening, several people had to restrain him. A couple of fans were ejected out of the arena, and the Mavericks banned them from the American Airlines Arena until 2023.

3. Bradley Beal slaps a fan's hat over lost parlay

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal got into it with a couple of Orlando Magic fans back in March. Beal was getting heckled because he screwed up the fans' parlay. The Washington Wizards star allegedly knocked the hat off one of the fans during their exchange.

According to TMZ Sports, the fan filed a complaint against Beal less than 24 hours after the incident in the NBA game. The Orlando Police Department is also investigating whether Beal really committed battery or not.

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is under police investigation after a confrontation with fans who heckled the NBA star over a lost bet following a game last week, TMZ Sports has learned.

2. LeBron James kicks out Pacers fans

LeBron James pointing at a couple of NBA fans in a game against the Indiana Pacers

LeBron James has had a long career in the NBA, so he's had his fair share of incidents with fans. While most of them are harmless, it got to the point where James was offended by what the fans said that they got kicked out of the arena for it.

The incident took place during the 2020-21 season in Indiana. James capped of his game by making sure that the Pacers fans won't go home happy by winning the game. The highlight of the night, however, was when "The King" pointed to a couple of fans, who have been saying a lot to him, and got them thrown out.

1. Russell Westbrook's multiple incidents over the years

Russell Westbrook of the LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook probably has the most fan incidents among NBA players. Whether he was with the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, LA Lakers or LA Clippers, Westbrook has got into it with fans multiple times.

A fan in Denver got into Westbrook's after the Nuggets defeated the Thunder. He got angry with a Rockets fan when they were inside the bubble. He almost fought a fan during the playoffs when he was with Wizards and had to restrained.

The former MVP was heckled a lot during his time with the Lakers and recently got into it with a Suns fan in the hallway during the NBA playoffs. He's also been targeted by several Utah Jazz fans over the years. It has been a recurring theme for Westbrook and it's surprising he hasn't gotten physical with a fan yet.

