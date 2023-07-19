5 worst performers at the 2023 NBA Summer League, ft. Kobe Bufkin, Jordan Hawkins, and more

The NBA Summer League 2023 came to an end on Monday with the Championship Game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets. The Cavaliers won the game and claimed the title, proving they were the best team in the tournament.

There were players that stood out and others that underperformed. The latter will have work to do to show that they belong in the NBA.

Let's take a look at the five players that underperformed the most in the NBA Summer League.

#5, Kobe Bufkin, Atlanta Hawks

Kobe Bufkin had some good moments in the NBA Summer League, like the game-winner vs the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the 19-year-old was rather inconsistent in the majority of the games he played, averaging 4.6 turnovers and 3.4 fouls per game.

He shot 33.3% from the field and a disappointing 13.8% from beyond the arc and will need to improve his shooting and cut the turnovers to find a spot in the Hawks' rotation.

"Kobe (Bufkin) needs to settle down a little," one Hawks personnel member told Spotrac's Keith Smith. "It'll come for him. We're deep, but not in ball-handlers. Kobe could find a rotation role this year."

#4, AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

AJ Griffin, the No. 16 pick in 2022, was supposed to lead the way for Atlanta in the NBA Summer League, coming off a strong rookie season with the Hawks.

But, he averaged just 9.0 points, on 27.3% from the field, becoming the second Atlanta player to underperform after Kobe Bufkin.

#3, Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' first-round pick, Brandin Podziemski, showed a lot of potential but struggled offensively in the NBA Summer League. He went 3-for-10 from the field and 1-for-4 from 3 in his first game and hit only one of his 10 attempts in the following game vs the New Orleans Pelicans.

#2, Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder

Cason Wallace was looking to make the difference for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but struggled offensively, shooting 33.3% from the field and 36% from three. He also had a disappointing assist-to-turnover ratio (12:12) and wasn't that explosive with the ball in his hands.

Wallace made just four steals and blocked no shots in four games, but the Thunder are willing to give him playing time if he works on his game heading into the training camp.

#1, Jordan Hawkins, New Orleans Pelicans

Jordan Hawkins of the New Orleans Pelicans was an underperformer for the New Orleans Pelicans during the NBA Summer League.

He shot just 29.1% from the field, 21.4% from three and just 52.6% from the free throw line. His assist-to-turnover ratio was also disappointing (9:16).

Even though he played with a lot of energy and was consistent defensively, he wasn't a great ball handler and lacked athleticism too. If he works on his weaknesses, he could see some playing time off the bench, but he has to elevate his game.

