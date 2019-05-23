Bucks boss Budenholzer baffled by Drake antics in Raptors series

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 23 May 2019, 12:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Canadian rapper Drake watches the Toronto Raptors against the Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said he is baffled by the antics of Canadian rapper and Toronto Raptors fan Drake during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Award-winning artist Drake has been an ever-present courtside in Toronto, where the Raptors levelled the NBA playoff series at 2-2 on Tuesday.

Drake trolled Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo during Toronto's 120-102 victory by laughing as the MVP candidate missed free throws, while he was seen rubbing Raptors coach Nick Nurse's shoulders.

His antics angered Octagon Basketball Europe senior director Georgios Dimitropoulos, who used to be Antetokounmpo's European agent and tweeted he had "never seen anything as disrespectful as this before" before deleting the post.

Budenholzer was asked about Drake on Wednesday and he told reporters: "I will say, again, I see it in some timeouts, but I don't know of any person that's attending the game that isn't a participant in the game a coach -- I'm sorry, a player or a coach, that has access to the court.

"I don't know how much he's on the court. It sounds like you guys are saying it's more than I realise. There's certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors.

"To be on the court, there's boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that."

Asked if was looking to speak to the league about addressing Drake, Budenholzer said: "I haven't checked in with our organisation.

Advertisement

"I do think there's a lot of things that coaches have got to do, and there's other things, [general manager] Jon Horst and the front office and those guys, they are on top of all that kind of stuff. They do a really good job for us, and I think if it needs to be addressed from an organisational standpoint, it will be and they will share it with me.

"But as of now, there's nothing for me, there's nothing I know of from our organisation. And certainly the fans and owners and employees, and there's so many lines; I guess Drake crosses all of them and ticks a lot of boxes. The NBA is usually on top of that stuff."

Meanwhile, Nurse was quizzed on the shoulder rub midweek and the Raptors boss played it down ahead of Game 5 in Milwaukee on Thursday.

"I didn't even know I got the shoulder rub last night until somebody showed me a picture of it today," he said. "I didn't even feel it. I was so locked into the game."