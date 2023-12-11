Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 11, 2023

The NBA regular season is back on Monday with 13 games on the schedule, including the Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks. Both teams are entering the game on a three-losing skid. On that note, let's look at the Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks preview, including the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 11.

Monday's game is the 98th regular-season meeting between the Nuggets and Hawks. Atlanta has a slight advantage in the all-time head-to-head matchup 52-45. However, the Nuggets have won six of their last 10 games against the Hawks since Nov. 15, 2018.

These two teams last met on Feb. 4 at the Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets earned the 128-108 win, led by Jamal Murray's 41 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Nikola Jokic had a triple-double of 14 points, 18 rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks.

Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 11, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The game begins at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Monumental Sports Network in Washington, D.C.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-145) vs Hawks (+125)

Spread: Nuggets -2.5 (-115) vs Hawks +2.5 (-105)

Total (O/U): Nuggets -110 (o240.5) vs Hawks -110 (u240.5)

Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks preview

The Denver Nuggets have been struggling in the past week, losing three straight games heading into Monday's game. The Nuggets lost to the Sacramento Kings, LA Clippers and Houston Rockets since Dec. 2. They are on a short two-game road trip to Atlanta and Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks are also on a three-game losing streak. It started on Dec. 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by the Brooklyn Nets and then the Philadelphia 76ers.

Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks predicted lineups

There are two injured players for the Denver Nuggets for Monday's game – Jamal Murray and Vlatko Cancar. Murray is listed as probably so he'll likely be in head coach Michael Malone's starting lineup along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks have four injured players, including starters DeAndre Hunter and Jalen Johnson. If Hunter cannot suit up against the Nuggets, head coach Quin Snyder will likely use a starting five of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey and Clint Capela.

Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks betting tips

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has an over/under of 31.5 points for Monday's game. Jokic is averaging 28.4 points per game this season and is favored to go over 31. 5 points after two straight underwhelming performances.

Trae Young has equal odds with an over/under of 28.5 points, which is slightly below his season average of 27.2 per game. It might be best to bet on Young to go over 28.5 points since he has scored 45, 32 and 30 points in his last three games.

Dejounte Murray is favored to go over 1.5 steals, which is below his season average of 1.7 steals per game. Murray has gone over 1.5 steals in three of his last five games.

Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

The Denver Nuggets are the slight favorites to get the win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. The Hawks might have the homecourt advantage, but the Nuggets have a much better team.

Oddsmakers are predicting a win for the Nuggets, while the Hawks will cover the spread. The total could go under even though the total has gone over eight times in their last 12 games.

