Grizzlies vs. Thunder Salt Lake City Summer League 2023: Preview, prediction, rosters and more

The OKC Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies face each other in their second game in the Salt Lake City Summer League tournament on Wednesday, July 5.

The Thunder and Grizzlies are part of the four-team tournament that will take place until Wednesday. It also features the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers. Each team competing in Salt Lake City will play three games, one against each of the other participants.

On Monday, the Thunder saw Chet Holmgren return to the court after he missed the entire 2022-23 season due to a foot injury. OKC got off to a 16-13 lead in the first quarter,. It also won the subsequent two periods to build a 20-point lead, and while Utah won the final quarter, the Thunder eventually triumphed 95-85.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies’ dominant fourth-quarter performance, where they outscored their opponents 26-15, lifted them to the 94-92 win over the Sixers.

OKC Thunder Summer League roster

The Thunder’s summer league roster includes 17 players, with one more on the way. Newest lottery pick Cason Wallace isn’t eligible to officially sign with the team until July 6 since he was part of a draft night trade. It remains to be seen if he will make his debut in the third game of this event, or in Las Vegas. He is expected to be a key addition to this already talented roster.

David Akinyooye will coach the team, along with his assisting staff of Grant Gibbs, Eric Maynor and Kameron Woods.

14 - Jared Butler

13 - Ousmane Dieng

33 - Tanner Groves

7- Chet Holmgren

18 - Keyontae Johnson

31- Hunter Maldonado

23 - Tre Mann

55 - Caleb McConnell

25 - Daeqwon Plowden

45 - Jahmi'us Ramsey

50 - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

15 - Jaden Shackelford

16 - Zhaire Smith

27 - Justice Sueing

8 - Jalen Williams

6 - Jaylin Williams

42 - KJ Williams

Memphis Grizzlies Summer League roster

For its part, Memphis has one of the most loaded summer league rosters of any team across the NBA with returning players like Kenneth Lofton Jr., Jake LaRavia and David Roddy. The Grizzlies also brought in GG Jackson during last month’s draft, who could thrive in the style of play we see in these types of events.

4 - Timmy Allen

15 - Manny Bates

44 - Tarik Biberovic

2 - Frankie Ferrari

0 - Jacob Gilyard

10 - Nathan Hoover

20 - Matthew Hurt

45 - GG Jackson

3 - Jake LaRavia

6 - Kenneth Lofton Jr.

8 - Aminu Mohammed

41 - Tariq Owens

21 - David Roddy

5 - Vince Williams Jr.

Chet Holmgren, one of the favorites to win NBA Rookie of the Year in the upcoming season, headlines Thunder's roster. He is one of the best players who will appear in the Summer League, along with the San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama.

We should keep an eye on Holmgren’s minutes, as the injury he is returning from is significant. With how many games the Thunder will be playing over the next two weeks, he is not expected to play long stretches immediately, and back-to-back games may be off limits.

Holmgren put up 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in under 30 minutes of action on Monday. His two-handed rejections earned the biggest reactions during the Thunder’s win over the Jazz.

For Memphis, another undrafted member of the 2022 class, Lofton Jr. showed how effective interior position can be. He had a 21-point, 13-rebound performance in the Grizzlies’ win over the Sixers.

Lofton Jr. bullied his way to the free-throw line for 10 attempts, while also dishing out four assists in a well-rounded effort.

Expect these two players to steal the spotlight on Wednesday, but with Chet Holmgren in the roster, the Thunder are the favorite to defeat the Grizzlies and win their second straight game in the Salt Lake City Summer League.

