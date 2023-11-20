Is Zion Williamson playing tonight vs Sacramento Kings? Latest injury update from New Orleans Pelicans (Nov. 20)

The New Orleans Pelicans were brought back to earth by the Minnesota Timberwolves with a loss in the last game and sorely missed the services of Zion Williamson. Their next game will be against the Sacramento Kings on November 20, as the Pelicans host them at the Smoothie King Center.

Against the Timberwolves, the Pelicans lost by just one point, 120-121. With no Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram was the team's top scorer with 30 points, while Jonas Valanciunas was not far behind with 26.

The good news is that Zion Williamson is not on the Pelicans' injury list and is cleared to play against the Sacramento Kings. So far in 10 games this 2023-24 season, Williamson has averaged 21.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

However, there are five players in the Pelicans IL. Matt Ryan is listed as 'questionable' against the Kings, while Trey Murphy II and Jose Alvarado are nearing their return to the roster by late November.

Larry Nance Jr. may need more time to recover from his injury and has a timeline of early December to play again. Meanwhile, CJ McCollum is still out indefinitely with a collapsed lung.

Zion Williamson buying into the New Orleans Pelicans' system

For the past two seasons, Zion Williamson and his progress have been hindered by injuries. Entering the 2023–24 season, he has been at his healthiest, missing only a few short-term games.

The former Duke Blue Devil said that he had a meeting with team management on how to push the Pelicans to be better. Williamson indicated that they are now on the same page and are looking forward to trusting the system centered around him.

"Last year, we had a team meeting. We brought up some things I could do better. Especially with buying into the program. It's tough right now. I'm taking a little back seat right now. And I'm trusting the process. I'm trying my best to buy in right now," said Williamson.

The previous years had Williamson bringing the ball and making plays. This is not the case this season, as he defers to the guards to do more facilitating and focuses on his strengths inside.

"Last year, I was able to facilitate a lot more. This year, it's kind of like taking a back seat a little bit and letting everybody else get in their rhythm and being unselfish," Williamson adds.

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to battle the Sacramento Kings twice in a row. After which, the team goes on a three-game road trip, facing the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz twice from November 24 to 27.