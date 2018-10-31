×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Kobe Bryant to serve as global ambassador for FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    31 Oct 2018, 05:36 IST
Bryant-Kobe-USNews-103018-ftr-getty
Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant will serve as a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 global ambassador, the organisation announced on Wednesday.

In the role, Bryant will help to promote the event, which will take place from August 31-September 15, 2019 in China.

Yao Ming will also serve as a global ambassador for the tournament.

"Growing up in Italy and spending many years visiting China, I have always appreciated the global impact that basketball has had on the positive development of young people," Bryant said.

"I'm honoured FIBA has invited me to serve as an ambassador for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019.

"I hope my participation inspires and motivates the best players from the 32 participating teams to represent their respective country on the world's biggest stage. I look forward to seeing who will lift the trophy next year."

FIBA president Horacio Muratore said the organisation was "thrilled and honoured" Bryant accepted the role.

"This speaks to the impressive stature of our flagship competition," Muratore said in the statement. "With a record number of participating teams and as the culmination of the ongoing qualifiers, the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China will be a truly unique event and the sporting fixture of 2019.

"Kobe has proudly represented the USA on the world's biggest stages, where he's achieved the highest successes. As such, it's only fitting to have him take on this role ahead of our biggest-ever competition."

Bryant was one of the NBA's best players with the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996-2016. He scored 33,643 career points, made 18 All-Star teams and won five NBA championships.

Bryant also took home two Olympic gold medals with the United States in 2008 and 2012.

Omnisport
NEWS
What makes the Mamba? 5 little-known stories about Kobe...
RELATED STORY
5 Legendary performances of Kobe Bryant in NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
Greece, Germany qualify for FIBA Basketball World Cup
RELATED STORY
6 stories that prove there will never be another Kobe Bryant
RELATED STORY
Why Kobe Bryant may be slightly overrated?
RELATED STORY
Nigeria and Tunisia seal FIBA Basketball World Cup spots
RELATED STORY
5 Times USA Basketball Team Lost A Tournament
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Playoff Performances of Kobe Bryant
RELATED STORY
8 reasons why Kobe Bryant is the toughest player in NBA...
RELATED STORY
10 basketball advertisements you have to check out 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us