NBA deadline marks the end of the date before which the teams and the players are required to act in order to keep it legal under league rules. After the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 8 and the All-Star Weekend coming to an end, there are more deadlines that the NBA teams have marked on their calendars.

From the last day to sign a player and to the last date to being waived by a team to the date of the star of the playoffs, here is the list of important NBA deadlines for the 2023-24 season.

Listing 10 important NBA deadlines ahead of 2023-24 Playoffs

#1) February 29

There are several players in the league who have performed way beyond the expectations in this season. While they have earned the power to renegotiate their salary in the season, teams might also reward them with a raise.

#2) March 1

March 1 is an important date for both players and the teams in the league. It is the late date for a player to be waived which can keep him eligible to sign with another team, mainly for the postseason. However, there are some facts to be kept in mind here.

A team doesn’t need to waive a player before or on March 1. It can also waive the player after the date. However, if the player is waived by the team after the deadline, the player is done for the season. He wouldn’t be able to sign with any team even for the playoffs.

#3) March 4

March 4 is the deadline for the NBA teams to sign a player to their roster for a two-way contract. Earlier, under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the deadline was Jan. 15. However, the date was later pushed ahead.

This season, 11 players have signed a two-way contract with different teams in the league. A few roster spots are still open in the league, like with the Chicago Bulls.

Moreover, sometimes a team converts a player’s two-way contract into a full-season contract. These scenarios also open two-way contract spots for other players to sign.

#4) March 11

March 11 is the NBA deadline for the teams to use the disabled player exception. This exception is given to the team whose player has suffered an injury that is considered season-ending. This also allows the team some relaxation when it comes to spending money and signing a player to replace the injured player.

This season, the Memphis Grizzlies used Ja Morant’s season-ending injury to sign Victor Oldadipo from the Houston Rockets. Moreover, there are other teams in the league with available disabled player exceptions and they haven’t used it yet.

Chicago Bulls were granted this exception after losing Lonzo Ball to a season-ending knee injury in July 2023. They used half of the player exception amount worth $10.2 million to sign Jevon Carter. Similarly, injuries for Portland Trail Blazers' Robert Williams and San Antonio Spurs' Charles Bassey meant both teams have been granted disabled player exceptions.

#5) April 14 - NBA deadline for a team to fill the 15-player roster for the season.

April 14 in the NBA deadline calendar is the last date for multiple options. Even after the trade deadline on Feb. 8, several teams are yet to fill their spots on the roster. Several teams use the time till April 14 to fill the open spot on the team. It is the NBA deadline for a team to fill the 15-player roster for the season.

Several teams sign a veteran player with no contract at hand for the postseason to strengthen themselves in the postseason. Other teams might also sign young players with little money for multiple years while scanning their development.

#6) April 14 - Last day that the two-way contract of a player can be converted into a full NBA contract.

April 14 is also the last day that the two-way contract of a player can be converted into a full NBA contract. Players who have played less than four years in the league are only eligible to sign a two-way contract.

Exhibit 10 of the NBA allows the team to convert a player’s two-way contract into a regular NBA contract. So far several teams have converted the two-way contract of some players into a regular NBA contract before the NBA deadline. Some of them include Charlie Brown Jr. (New York Knicks) and Trevelin Queen (Orlando Magic).

#7) April 14 - NBA deadline for calculating the luxury tax based on the payroll.

The league sets salary caps for teams in the league every season. One of the main reasons for putting a salary cap is to allow an even playing field for teams in the season. However, several teams do not like to play along the rules and use extra money to sign players.

These teams like Golden State Warriors in the past, who spend extra money to put together a roster, have to pay extra taxes. April 14 is also the NBA deadline for calculating the luxury tax based on the payroll.

#8) April 15

April 15, at 2:00 PM CT is the NBA deadline for the eligible teams to set their postseason roster.

#9) April 16-19

The teams, ranked between seventh to 10th in both conferences, will compete for the playoff spot from April 16 to 19. This NBA deadline is for the NBA play-in tournament.

#10) April 20

When the Play-In Tournament wasn’t in place, the playoff began after just a few days after the regular season. Moreover, all the teams had similar break durations. Now, teams already with secured playoff spots wait for the Play-in Tournament to get over. April 20 is the day that the playoff begins.