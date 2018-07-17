NBA 2018-19: 10 Best Players In The Western Conference

Mihail Kancharla FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 17 Jul 2018, 08:35 IST

Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis and Paul George - Where do each of these players rank?

Earlier this month, we talked about the best players in the East of the NBA after LeBron left Cleveland. Now let's focus on the better conference. It is no secret that the Western Conference is filled with more talent. The vast majority of "super teams" are found in the West, which will make the conference standings tighter, creating further arguments against the current playoff format.

The Western Conference has become so synonymous with talent, that current fans and executives alike are arguing for the playoffs to be based off a 1 through 16 record, rather than via separate conferences. This time it's going to be harder to rank the top 10 talent because of the stiffer competition.

Notable omissions: DeMarcus Cousins and Kawhi Leonard

Does anyone know what's happening with Kawhi Leonard? He missed the entire season with a minor injury and has made it publicly clear he does not want to put on the Spurs uniform ever again. There are rumours he may get traded to other teams in the West like the Lakers or Clippers, but there are also rumours he may get traded to the East to the Celtics or 76ers. For now, he is a Spur, but because there are so many trade rumours surrounding his home for next year, he will be left off the list.

For DeMarcus Cousins, he is coming off one of the worst injuries a basketball player can suffer. A torn Achilles has ruined many NBA player's games, and for that reason, we don't know what to expect from DeMarcus for this upcoming season, and so he too will not be on the list.

Honourable Mention: Karl-Anthony Towns

This talented big man is only 22 years old

KAT is only 22 years old. That should scare the league. At the age of 22, he made his first All-Star appearance and came off a season averaging 21 points, 12 rebounds, and a player efficiency rating of 25. There was a time where people were debating who should go number one overall in the draft: Towns or Okafor. Clearly, Minnesota made the right choice by picking the franchise big man.

There is one glaring flaw to his game: Defence. The Timberwolves have always been a team who have struggled defensively, and Towns is one of the reasons for that with his inability to keep up with other big men. There are questions about his work ethic, and not getting along with Jimmy Butler. He needs to mature as a player, and learn the work required to become an elite two-way centre on the same tier as Anthony Davis. He is still very young and has plenty of time to improve.