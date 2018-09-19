NBA 2K19: The Worst Builds You Must Avoid

Anthony Davis with his coach.

On the newest segment of NBA 2K19 archetypes, we look towards the three builds you should avoid when creating your player on your way to success. To check out the articles on the best builds in the newly released segment of the NBA 2K dynast, you can find our suggestion for the best point guard archetypes, best shooting guard archetypes best small forward archetypes, and of course, the best power forward archetypes and of course best centers in the links provided.

With a big change to how your player will play in NBA 2K19, and a greater emphasis by 2K to increase the realism of the game, we take a look at three popular builds in the previous years of NBA2K which you should avoid at all costs if you're looking to win this year in NBA 2K19.

3. Pure Stretch Five

Kevin Love in the 2018 NBA Finals - Game Two

In NBA 2K18, the pure stretch five was one of the most commonly used center archetypes in the game. The ability to be 7'3 and knock down deep three-pointers helped your team out massively as other, more defensive centers, would be forced to guard you at the perimeter and leave the paint, or risk being hit with a barrage of 3 pointers.

This year though, it seems that 2K has massively decreased the ability of the build, largely because in the current NBA there are no centers that can shoot from 30 feet out. For most this push to make a more realistic game is a positive move in the right direction to increase the enjoyment factor of the game, but those who fell in love with the stretch five builds will be crashing back down to earth this year if they try to use it as they did in previous 2K games.

With only having 2 Hall Of Fame badges, and even those not being very relevant in the Free Throw Ace and Pick and Popper, with this build you will be constantly out rebounder by every other build, be outmuscled, outpaced and block constantly if you even try to step inside the paint. This year there really is not many positives to go for this build other than having above average shooting for a center.

