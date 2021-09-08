NBA 2K22: All the trailers released so far including gameplay, MyTeam, City and more

NBA 2K22 is set to be released in two days (September 10th, 2021) and 2K Sports hasn't been generous with the game's information. Fans are accustomed to watching the trailers and player ratings weeks in advance, but this year, NBA 2K took advantage of the lack of games and kept up the hype around the launch. NBA players and franchises reacted to their ratings while fans eagerly consumed one detail at a time.

Only a handful of player ratings have been revealed and stars like Anthony Davis, DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook still don't know their ratings. Moreover, a few trailers have been released which give a glimpse into how the game will be when it launches on Friday.

NBA 2K22 Gameplay Trailer

The NBA 2K22 released its gameplay trailer a while ago. It showed Russell Westbrook in an LA Lakers jersey and Lonzo Ball in a Chicago Bulls jersey. It compared Luka Doncic to Dirk Nowitzki, LaMelo Ball to Magic Johnson and also showed Kelly Oubre Jr. in Charlotte Hornets gear, among several other exciting reveals. Donovan Mitchell was compared to Dwyane Wade, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan all in one.

Here is the NBA 2K22 gameplay trailer:

NBA 2K22 gameplay trailer pic.twitter.com/k8HOoQppRo — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) August 30, 2021

NBA 2K22 The City Trailer

The City as seen in NBA 2K21 [Source: Operation Sports]

The City feature has gotten fans excited as it is a revamped city full of life and activity as NPCs (Non-Playable Characters) flood the streets and give gamers a narrative story experience. It will be full of interactive locations and give the gamers a GTA-type (Grand Theft Auto by Rockstar games) feeling, an open-world city where you can progress your story through multiple activities.

Here is the NBA 2K22 The City trailer:

NBA 2K22 MyTeam Trailer

MyTeam has always been one of the most fascinating features in the game, and NBA 2K22 has taken it up a notch. The MyTeam feature in NBA 2K22 will no longer have silver or bronze cards and will jump straight to gold and gamers can also unlock a star player card five times to make an All-Star lineup. According to the NBA 2K22 Courtside Report,

"After fully evolving a Starter Player, you will unlock a new Lifetime Agenda which will let you open the Starter Option Pack a second, third, fourth, and fifth time to add all of these players to your collection."

NBA 2K22 has introduced features like Holo cards, Pickup and Skills challenges, more rewards in the online tournament, the MyTeam draft and several more features.

Here is the NBA 2K22 MyTeam trailer:

Build your own dream team in @NBA2K_MyTEAM 🔥 Showcase your skills with the NBA's greatest and earn rewards each season. Plus, experience:



🔹 MyTEAM: Draft

🔹 Triple Threat Online: The 100

🔹 Event Cards

🔹 Holo Player Cards

🔹 MT Shoe Lab



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/kF7q34GxKz pic.twitter.com/tz7hogoka3 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 2, 2021

NBA 2K22 In-arena PA announcers Trailer

NBA 2K22 announced their lineup for the in-arena and PA announcers and further added to the realistic feel of an NBA game. Everyone is familiar with Kevin Harlan and Doris Burke commenting on the games, but the PA announcers are a major part of the arena experience.

Here is the NBA 2K22 in-arena PA announcers trailer/reveal:

We're taking on a new level of realism by adding every NBA team’s Public Address Announcer in game 🎙️💯



Listen to the in-arena announcements and calls from legendary PA announcers in #NBA2K22



Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/vvOEdFGQaU pic.twitter.com/f5xoWWJ2OP — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 1, 2021

NBA 2K22 Cover Athlete Trailers

Luka Doncic is the cover athlete for NBA 2K22 while Kevin Durant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dirk Nowitzki will be on the cover of the 75th-anniversary edition. Moreover, Candace Parker is the first female athlete on the cover of NBA 2K and she will feature on the 25th anniversary WNBA edition along with the GameStop Exclusive edition.

Here are the cover athlete's reveal trailer:

NBA 2K22 launches September 10, cover athletes revealed:



🏀 Luka Doncic

🏀 Dirk Nowitzki

🏀 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

🏀 Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/UD4gcwmWdO — PlayStation Canada (@PlayStationCA) July 14, 2021

Cover Athlete Candace Parker gets scanned in #NBA2K22



Watch the full vid ➡️ https://t.co/jquJhUGcbm pic.twitter.com/DYyJsGYh7O — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 9, 2021

Moreover, Rui Hachimura will be on the cover for the Japan edition. Here is his trailer:

Rui Hachimura cover athlete trailer #NBA2K22 pic.twitter.com/HC345kidyZ — NBA 2K22 Leaks & Intel  (@2KIntel) September 6, 2021

