NBA 6MOTY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates after Week 11 ft. Malik Monk & more

The NBA 6MOTY (Sixth Man of the Year) competition is getting intense with every week. After Week 11 of the 2023-24 NBA season, the power ranking of the 6MOTY has not seen a new face, compared to the previous week. While the performances of players is an obvious stat sheet to consider, the overall team performance also plays a crucial factor in the power ranking.

Last season, Malcolm Brogdon was the Sixth Man of the Year and was a crucial part of the Boston Celtics’ success. The former Rookie of the Year has since been traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. This season, players like Malik Monk and Austin Reaves have made a big impact for their teams and made the cut in the MOTY conversation.

Here are the top five players in the MOTY conversation.

NBA 6MOTY Power Rankings 2023-24

#5 Cole Anthony

Last week: Games played: 4 (2 wins - 2 losses)

This season: Games played: 36 (21 wins - 15 losses)

Last week: 13.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.8 apg

This season: 14.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.5 apg

The Orlando Magic are one of the top teams in the league in bench scoring points, and it's one of the reasons for their excellent season. They are fourth in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 21-15 record. Perhaps, Patrick Beverley has an answer now.

The Magic are also fourth in the NBA in bench-scoring points, averaging 42.6 points per game on 47.3 percent, and Cole Anthony has been the engine behind it.

Anthony has come off the bench 35 times, averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

#4 Austin Reaves

Last week: Games played: 3 (1 win - 2 losses)

This season: Games played: 37 (18 wins - 19 losses)

Last week: 17.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 7.3 apg

This season: 15.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.4 apg

It could be argued that Darvin Ham’s idea to bring Austin Reaves off the bench hasn’t been effective so far. However, it's not Reaves who has been ineffective off the bench, but the entire LA Lakers’ game plan, which hasn’t worked.

The Lakers are 19th in the NBA in points scored off the bench. Their bench averages 32 points per game on 45.4 percent shooting. The only reason behind their low bench scoring is the fact that other players have performed below average.

Of the 37 games the Lakers have played this season so far, Reaves has come off the bench 25 times, where he has averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

#3 Malik Monk

Last week: Games played: 4 (2 wins - 2 losses)

This season: Games played: 35 (21 wins - 14 losses)

Last week: 16.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 6.3 apg

This season: 14.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 5.4 apg

Malik Monk has become one of the stars of the Sacramento Kings this season. After early struggles, the Kings have found their footing in the NBA Western Conference.

They are fifth with an impressive 21-14 record. Coach Mike Brown’s idea to bring Monk off the bench has been an effective strategy in the Kings’ success this season.

The Kings are 11th in the league in bench-scoring points, averaging 38.1 points per game. Of the 35 games that the Kings have played this season, Monk has come off the bench 34 times, averaging 14.7 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

#2 Bogdan Bogdanovic

Last week: Games played: 3 (1 win - 2 losses)

This season: Games played: 34 (14 wins - 21 losses)

Last week: 19.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.7 apg

This season: 17.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.7 apg

The Atlanta Hawks are not having the season they intended. They are 12th in the Eastern Conference and far below .500 in the winning percentage. However, Bogdan Bogdanovic is having a season for himself off the bench.

The Hawks are 13th in the NBA in bench scoring, with 35 points per game, with Bogdanovic faring excellently. He has started 31 of 35 games, averaging 17.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

#1 Tim Hardaway Jr

Last week: Games played: 4 (3 win - 1 loss)

This season: Games played: 37 (22 wins - 15 losses)

Last week: 13.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg and 2.0 apg

This season: 17.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg and 1.7 apg

Tim Hardaway Jr. has been a starter for most of his NBA career. However, since Kyrie Irving joined the team, Hardaway's role has shifted to the bench, but he has been everything the Dallas Mavericks have wanted.

Hardaway has come off the bench 30 times for the Mavericks this season, averaging 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. The Mavericks are fifth in the league in points scored off the bench, averaging 40.8 points per game, thanks to Hardaway.