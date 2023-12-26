The second full month of action in the NBA regular season is over. A few teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences have stepped up and maintained a top-four push as we approach the midway point of the season.

On that note, we take a look at the Power Rankings after Week 9 in the NBA, featuring the best team in the league currently, the Boston Celtics.

NBA Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 10 teams ft. the Boston Celtics after Week 9

#10 LA Clippers (17-12, 6th in the West)

The LA Clippers have won nine of their last 11 games in the NBA.

After a turbulent start to the season, the LA Clippers have built some chemistry and found some momentum. They won nine straight games and got closer to the top-four in the West.

However, they lost their last two with Kawhi Leonard (hip) out, which was a minor setback for them. With James Harden finding his spot on the rotation, expect them to maintain their momentum.

#9 Golden State Warriors (15-15, 10th in the West)

The Warriors have won five of their last six games.

We put the Warriors in this position because Week 9 was a great one for them, as they extended their winning streak to five games. For the first time since the start of the season, the Golden State Warriors played consistent basketball on both ends and built some momentum.

Golden State has won six of its last 10 and came close to beating the reigning champions Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day before losing 120-114.

#8 Orlando Magic (17-11, 4th in the East)

The Orlando Magic remain one of the pleasant surprises in the league.

After a stellar start to the season, the Orlando Magic have experienced some ups and downs lately.

With four wins in their last 10 games, they want to maintain some consistency and remain in the upper echelons in the East.

#7 Miami Heat (17-12, 5th in the East)

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat

Despite the absence of superstar forward Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat turned to Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to step up and make the difference. The Heat have won three in a row and seven of their last 10 to climb to fifth in the East, with 17 wins and 12 losses.

The return of Jimmy Butler will help them play even better as they attempt to overcome the fourth-placed Magic.

#6 Oklahoma City Thunder (18-9, 3rd in the West)

Chet Holmgren of the OKC Thunder

The young core of the OKC Thunder continues to impress, and their third place in the West doesn't come as a surprise. Despite their loss to the LA Lakers on Saturday (129-120), the Thunder are among the top teams in the NBA with 18 wins and nine losses.

They will want to maintain this level of consistency and come closer to the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

#5 Philadelphia 76ers (20-9, 3rd in the East)

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

With Joel Embiid playing at an MVP level, the Philadelphia 76ers continue to chase the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the East.

The Sixers are at 20-9 with eight wins over their last 10 games. Their latest loss came against the Miami Heat on Christmas Day, where Embiid was unavailable.

#4 Denver Nuggets (22-10, 2nd in the West)

Reigning champion with the Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr.

After some ups and downs, the reigning champions are back on track, winning five in a row and eight of their last 10.

With 22 wins and 10 losses, the 76ers are just 2.5 games behind the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. Expect them to further improve their performance now that their key players, like Jamal Murray, are back healthy.

#3 Minnesota Timberwolves (22-6, 1st in the West)

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the top team in the West.

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to impress early on and easily retain the top spot in the West with 22 wins and six losses.

They play very well on both ends, and their home record (12 wins, 1 loss) has been the key factor for their impressive record. The Wolves have won eight of their last 10 games.

#2 Milwaukee Bucks (22-8, 2nd in the East)

The Milwaukee Bucks have won seven of their last eight games in the NBA.

The Milwaukee Bucks were one of the hottest teams in the NBA in Week 9. They extended their winning streak to seven games and came just half a game behind the Boston Celtics.

Their loss to the New York Knicks on Christmas Day put an end to their win streak, but the Bucks have won eight of their last 10. Expect them to maintain their title contending status.

#1 Boston Celtics (23-6, 1st in the East)

The Boston Celtics are the top team in the NBA.

The top team in the NBA with 23 wins and six losses, the Boston Celtics have won their last three games and eight of their last 10.

They are the only undefeated team at home in the league, with a 14-0 record, and remain the frontrunners to go all the way this year.