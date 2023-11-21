NBA ROY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Chet Holmgren after Week 4

A month into the 2023-24 season, several rookies have stood out and have made the NBA ROY race interesting. Victor Wembanyama is still the favorite to win the award, but Chet Holmgren is making a case for himself. Let's take a look at the NBA ROY power rankings after Week 4.

Wembanyama and Holmgren are not just doing amazing things on the offensive end, they are already elite rim protectors. The two unicorns, or aliens whichever you prefer, are among the top shot blockers in the league this season.

Ausar Thompson might be struggling to score the ball, but his perimeter defense is also legitimate. Brandon Miller had his breakout game this week, while Jordan Hawkins and Dereck Lively II continue to have starring roles for the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks, respectively.

2023-24 NBA ROY Power Rankings after Week 4

In addition to the players mentioned above, there's another bunch of rookies making an impact on their teams. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is getting minutes in the absence of Tyler Herro, while Keyonte George has been named a starter for the Utah Jazz.

On that note, here are the 2023-24 NBA ROY power rankings a month into the season.

#5 - Dereck Lively II

Previous week's NBA ROY Power Ranking - #4

Week 4: Games played - 4; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Season: Games played - 13; Games won - 9; Games lost - 4

Week 4: 9.7 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 1.7 bpg

Season: 8.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 1.2 apg

Dereck Lively II remains a perfect fit with the Dallas Mavericks 13 games into his NBA career. Lively is benefitting from playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who keeps finding him for easy shots. He also has upside defensively as the Mavericks found their center for the future.

#4 - Brandon Miller

Previous week's NBA ROY Power Ranking - #5

Week 4: Games played - 3; Games won - 1; Games lost - 2

Season: Games played - 12; Games won - 4; Games lost - 8

Week 4: 16.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 3.0 apg

Season: 13.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 1.9 apg

Brandon Miller had the best game of his young in Week 4. He had 29 points, three rebounds, two assists and five 3-point shots made against the New York Knicks. He's been having consistent minutes under Steve Clifford and is proving the Charlotte Hornets were right to pick him second overall.

#3 - Ausar Thompson

Previous week's NBA ROY Power Ranking - #3

Week 4: Games played - 3; Games won - 0; Games lost - 3

Season: Games played - 15; Games won - 2; Games lost - 13

Week 4: 8.7 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 1.0 bpg

Season: 11.3 ppg, 10.1 rpg and 1.7 bpg

Ausar Thompson is already among the best elite perimeter defenders in the NBA 15 games into his career. Thompson's length has been giving opposing players problems, but the Detroit Pistons just can't seem to win a game. He's still an inefficient scorer, but his defense makes up for it.

#2 - Chet Holmgren

Previous week's NBA ROY Power Ranking - #2

Week 4: Games played - 3; Games won - 3; Games lost - 0

Season: Games played - 14; Games won - 10; Games lost - 4

Week 4: 21.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 2.0 bpg

Season: 17.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg and 2.1 bpg

Chet Holmgren finally had his breakout game in Week 4 after putting up 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks against the Golden State Warriors. Holmgren also hit a clutch 3-point shot to send the game to overtime. The 2022 No. 2 pick is reminding everyone that the NBA ROY is not a one-horse race.

#1 - Victor Wembanyama

Previous week's NBA ROY Power Ranking - #1

Week 4: Games played - 3; Games won - 0; Games lost - 3

Season: Games played - 14; Games won - 3; Games lost - 11

Week 4: 18.3 ppg, 8.3 rpg and 3.3 bpg

Season: 18.6 ppg, 9.1 rpg and 2.6 bpg

Victor Wembanyama is still atop the NBA ROY power ranking after a month despite the San Antonio Spurs' abysmal streak. Wembanyama is still struggling with his shot, but his defense is already among the best in the league. The Spurs will need to pick it up because Chet Holmgren is hot on Wemby's tail.

