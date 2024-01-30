The 2024 NBA trade deadline is less than two weeks away and contenders are expected to make some big changes. Some teams like the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and Miami Heat have already made trades that could shape the second half of the season.

The Pacers acquired Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors, while the Knicks got OG Anunoby in a separate deal. The Heat turned veteran point guard Kyle Lowry into a dynamic scorer in Terry Rozier via trade with the Charlotte Hornets last week.

Other rumored teams who will likely make a deal before or at the trade deadline include the LA Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks.

5 players would be difference makers at the NBA trade deadline ft. Alex Caruso

One of the reasons why a contending team will make a deal at the NBA trade deadline is to increase their chances of winning a championship. There are players like Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls who is not a superstar, but a difference maker as a role player.

Let's look at 5 players who could be difference makers at the trade deadline on Feb. 8.

1. Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks

Probably the biggest name on the trade market this season, Dejounte Murray is a former All-Star and one of the best two-way guards in the NBA. Murray has not meshed really well with Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, resulting in a disastrous campaign.

Murray provides scoring, playmaking, defense and clutch shots for any contender willing to acquire the outspoken guard. He's gonna be hard to pry from the Hawks, but some teams like the LA Lakers have reportedly engaged about a potential trade.

2. Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Kyle Kuzma might be the only light in the dark period of Wizards basketball despite being consistently trolled on social media. Kuzma is a legitimate third-scoring option for a contender.

The one-time NBA champion has also improved his rebounding and an underrated defender. He's going to cost a fortune due to his newly signed contract, but a team like the Dallas Mavericks could use someone like him.

3. Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon of the Portland Trail Blazers

Some people might have already forgotten, but Malcolm Brogdon of the Portland Trail Blazers is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year. Brogdon remains good as a starter or off the bench although his injury history is a little murky. He provides a lot on the offensive end, which could be useful for a contending team.

One team that could use the services of Brogdon is the Phoenix Suns. They lack a true point guard despite what Bradley Beal and Devin Booker are doing. Brogdon brings stability to an already good Suns team that also has Kevin Durant. He's also good regardless if he comes off the bench or as a starter.

4. Alex Caruso

Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls

Alex Caruso of the Chicago Bulls is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. Caruso can help a lot of teams win an NBA championship, something he has done for the LA Lakers back in 2020. The Lakers letting him walk for free is one of the worst decisions by the franchise in recent memory.

Caruso excels as a one-on-one defender, who can guard players from one through four. He can also be a great help defender, with a good amount of blocks to his name despite his size. His 3-point shooting is also on-point this season and is an added weapon for any contender.

5. Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons

While proven scorers such as Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan can help any team contend for a title, there are some cheaper options on the trade market. One of those players is Bojan Bogdanovic of the Detroit Pistons. Bogdanovic is a great scorer who can play both forward positions.

The 34-year-old player can score in a variety of ways, which is something the Philadelphia 76ers would need once they are fully healthy. He won't cost more than LaVine and DeRozan, but can be a great third option for a team looking to win a championship.

