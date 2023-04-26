NBA Playoffs 2023 bracket after tonight's games (April 26) explored

The 2023 NBA playoffs continued on Tuesday with three Game 5s on the schedule. The Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns were looking to make it to the second round, while the Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers were trying to stay alive.

Trae Young made sure the Hawks will live to fight another day, hitting the game winner to force a Game 6 in Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Nuggets and Suns moved to the second round with wins over the Timberwolves and Clippers, respectively.

Denver now faces the Suns in the Western Conference semifinals. They were the first two teams out of the West to qualifiy for the second round. In the Eastern Conference, only the Philadelphia 76ers have make it past the first round.

Here's the updated bracket for the 2023 NBA playoffs :

Hawks force Game 6 against Celtics

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks forced Game 6 after a 119-117 win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. Trae Young hit a 29-foot game-winning 3-point shot with 2.8 seconds left to stun the crowd inside the TD Garden.

Young ended the game with 38 points, four rebounds, 12 assists and two steals. He was 14-for-33 from the field, including 5-for-13 from beyond the arc. He had to step up his game, as Dejounte Murray was suspended for Game 5.

Bogdan Bogdanovic was inserted into the starting lineup and put up 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. John Collins also had a big game, scoring 22 points as the Hawks stay alive in the NBA playoffs.

Game 6 between the Celtics and Hawks is on Thursday in Atlanta. Boston has a chance to close out the series on the road, but the Hawks just won't give up.

Nuggets, Suns advance to second round of NBA playoffs

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets against the Phoenix Suns

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns are moving on to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The Nuggets outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 to get a 4-1 series win. Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists to lead Denver.

The Suns, meanwhile, also dispatched the LA Clippers in five games. However, the Clippers put up a fight in Game 5 and almost stole the win. Devin Booker completely took over in the third quarter to help the Suns to a 136-130 victory.

The Nuggets and Suns now face each other in the Western Conference semifinals. Game 1 of their series is scheduled for Friday at Ball Arena in Denver.

