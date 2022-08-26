"This man has had multiple burner accounts on Twitter so he could secretly defend himself against nobodies. Baker was pretty much a nobody" - Skip Bayless compares Kevin Durant's situation to Baker Mayfield

Kevin Durant recently rescinded his trade request, making the decision to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. NFL player Baker Mayfield was recently named the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. Undisputed host Skip Bayless believes that the two players have both been humbled in their respective offseasons.

Speaking on his podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, the long-time television personality compared the two, stating:

I find both of them pretty hard to like off the court and off the field. KD, as I always say, is the thinnest skinned superstar I have ever closely observed. I mean, this is Kevin Durant, best player on the planet. This man has had multiple burner accounts on Twitter so he could secretly defend himself against nobodies. Baker was pretty much a nobody

Bayless continued by bringing Mayfield into the situation, stating that the two athletes will have their best seasons:

Baker was pretty much a nobody... Now, like KD, Baker has been humbled. It's the best thing that could've happened to both of them. By the way, I now believe both are perfectly positioned to have a career season this season.

Bayless has been a long-time supporter of both Kevin Durant and Baker Mayfield, so it is no surprise to see him expect a big season from both. Both players have a lot to prove and should have a chip on their shoulders after a tumultuous offseason.

Can Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets compete for a title?

With Kevin Durant committed to the Brooklyn Nets, the team's chances of winning their first NBA championship in franchise history have risen tremendously. With Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons in their ranks, the Nets have arguably the best 'Big 3' in the NBA.

The Nets also have talented depth pieces beyond their three stars. They should be one of the better defensive and shooting teams in the NBA this season, both key components of a championship side.

While there are obvious questions about the players' commitment to the organization, particularly head coach Steve Nash, the talent is there to win an NBA title. Durant has often been criticized for his inability to win a championship outside of his run with the Golden State Warriors. With such a deep and talented roster, if the team stays healthy, it wouldn't be surprising to see him break through and win his third title.

