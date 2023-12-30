"You create that dude on 2k": Carmelo Anthony drops truth bomb on why today's stars flock to Paul George's game

Carmelo Anthony and Paul George faced each other several times during their time in the NBA. They were even teammates for one year in the OKC Thunder (2017-2018). Anthony has now retired, but George continues to be among the top stars in the league.

Recently, Carmelo Anthony praised Paul George's game and explained why young players in today's era are trying to play like the LA Clippers' megastar.

"You are talking about the mold of 6' 11" that can handle, can shoot, a sniper, a killer, so these young kids today they want that mold. Why do you think a lot of kids today talk about PG? It's not disrespect to nobody. That's the mold. When you create your player on 2K, you create that dude. 6' 9", 6' 10", he can shoot, he can handle, can play both ways. That's the mold," Anthony said in the 7pm in Brooklyn podcast.

"He was playing behind Danny Granger. So he had to learn that in order for me to play, I can't do what Danny Granger is doing. So, I am coming in, I have to play defense, get steals, I gotta get going a different type of way. So he had to learn how to be a role player and gradually he became the PG that we love."

Paul George is considered one of the top two-way players in the NBA and can play great on both ends. He has averages of 22.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, and 4.0 apg on 39.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Carmelo Anthony reveals the New Orleans Pelicans made him an offer to return to the NBA

Carmelo Anthony announced his decision to retire last May after spending 19 years in the NBA. He was among the megastars of this league who retired without claiming the championship.

Recently, the former All-Star revealed that he had offers to make his return to the league, but he didn't consider them eventually. Anthony revealed that he got offers from teams in China, where several former NBA players have played after leaving the league.

In addition, he said that the New Orleans Pelicans contacted him and made him an offer. The Pelicans, led by the trio of CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, and Zion Williamson, are among the playoff contenders in the West. Currently, they are seventh in the West with 18 wins and 14 losses.

Carmelo Anthony joined the NBA in 2003 and played in the league until 2022. He retired as a 10-time All-Star, the 2013 scoring champion, and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. He also won three Olympic gold medals with Team USA.