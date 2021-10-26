Top 5 talking points from Week 1 of the 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season is off to a terrific start. Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving continue to be major topics of conversation, yet what's happening on the NBA floor is far more entertaining.

Houston Rockets' phenom Jalen Green had perhaps the most electrifying missed dunk in a while, Chris Duarte is surprisingly good and looks poised for the Indiana Pacers, and Evan Mobley is playing great help-out defense for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Veterans everywhere are lighting it up: Seth Curry and Steph Curry are the mad bombers and while some teams are playing well, others are having a difficult time establishing themselves in their respective divisions. It's early, yet let's examine the top story lines of the NBA season thus far.

#5 The New York Knicks are turning NBA heads with three point accuracy

The New York Knicks are a true team

The New York Knicks will be the darlings of the NBA this season, and if they consistently win at Madison Square Garden, the Gotham faithful will love them even more. They currently sit at 2-1, are third in the NBA in offensive rating at 110.8, are also third in the NBA in scoring (121 points per game), and 8th in 3-point shooting (37%).

Tom Thibodeau and the New York Knicks have turned things around in Manhattan, and once again, the New York Knicks are on everybody's lips. This is despite falling back to earth a bit after a 110-104 loss to the Orlando Magic -- where Cole Anthony put up 29 points, 8 dimes and a crazy 16 boards to remind MSG of his father, former New York Knicks guard Greg Anthony.

Unfortunately for the New York Knicks, everyone struggled (Julius Randle had 30, but shot 8-24 and is struggling from deep shooting 29% so far) with the exception of Derrick Rose -- who scored 23 points off the bench.

I've mentioned in a few pieces about the trust Tom Thibodeau has in the youngest MVP in NBA history, and it will not be a shock if both Thibs and Rose are decorated at the end of the season if the positivity continues under the bright lights of New York City.

#4 Running with the Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball is in a great spot for the Chicago Bulls early

The Chicago Bulls are 4-0 and have a net rating of 10.0 (4th in the NBA). Their defense is great and holds opponents to 97.5 points a game, which is also 4th in the NBA. The Chicago Bulls are lighting up the stat sheet, and the verstility of their starters seems to be the key to why Chicago is yet to lose.

The starting five is holding big weight, and as DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine put up 23 and 26 points a game, respectively, Lonzo Ball can just sit back and control the show. The Chicago Bulls are playing better defense than expected, and while their pace is 24th in the NBA at 99.5, the Bulls are outscoring opponents by 10 points a game.

The United Center is back in effect, and the triumphate of DeRozan, Ball and LaVine has been as great as advertised. If Billy Donovan can hold this together, the Chicago Bulls might surprise in the postseason. It seems like they're ready to do so.

