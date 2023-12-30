Top 5 landing spots for Tyus Jones amid Washington Wizard's guard trade rumors

Tyus Jones is having a solid first season with the Washington Wizards, averaging 12.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. Jones was acquired by the Wizards in the offseason as part of a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics.

According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the Wizards have been receiving interest around the league regarding some of their players. Kyle Kuzma and Corey Kispert are potential targets, while the Wizards are more open to trading Jones.

Amico cited sources saying that Washington is not looking to deal both Kuzma and Kispert at the moment. Their front office is more keen on parting ways with Jones, who could bring in a young prospect and some draft picks before the trade deadline.

Top 5 landing spots for Tyus Jones

Tyus Jones was one of the best backup point guards in the NBA when the Washington Wizards acquired him last summer. This season is his first year as a full-time starter, but many contenders would want him on their team for a potential championship run.

Let's look at the five potential landing spots for Tyus Jones.

#5 - Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are slowly turning things around and have climbed up the Eastern Conference standings by winning seven of their last 10 games. The Heat did not make any major moves in the offseason, losing out on the Damian Lillard sweepstakes.

Tyler Herro has been prone to injuries recently, while Kyle Lowry will turn 38 years old in March. The Heat will need a reliable backup point guard and should look into acquiring Tyus Jones. They can offload Lowry's expiring contract plus some draft picks to get Jones and other valuable pieces like Daniel Gafford.

#4 - LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have the ultimate playmaker in James Harden, but it's always good to have a veteran backup point guard who can shoot the ball. Russell Westbrook is a great backup, but he's a liability when he can't hit a shot. That's where Tyus Jones comes in.

The Clippers can offer the unhappy P.J. Tucker along with either Brandon Boston Jr. or Joshua Primo. The Wizards can waive Tucker, who can sign with a contender, while Boston or Primo get minutes with the team and possibly improve. It's a win-win situation for both teams involved.

#3 - New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans already have one of the best backup point guards in the NBA, Jose Alvarado. The Pelicans also don't have a natural point guard since CJ McCollum is a natural scorer. Tyus Jones could help them as a starter or off the bench, while also being capable of playing alongside Alvarado.

New Orleans can offer a combination of draft picks, Larry Nance Jr. and Kira Lewis Jr. to the Washington Wizards. The Wizards can always flip Nance for most assets as long as they do it before the trade deadline.

#2 - LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are looking for answers at the point guard position due to D'Angelo Russell's struggles and Gabe Vincent's injury. Russell can't be traded until January 15, but he can thrive in a less pressured environment like Washington.

Tyus Jones will bring the heart that made him a fan favorite during his time with the Memphis Grizzlies. Jones can start to provide playmaking and shooting, but he can also come off the bench and be effective.

#1 - Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns entered the season without a real starting point guard. Devin Booker proved that he's capable of making plays, but the Suns' recent struggles could mean they are looking to make improvements to this roster at the trade deadline.

Tyus Jones should be atop their trade targets since he can start alongside Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant. Jones can also come off the bench and relieve Booker of point guard duties. The Suns could look into trading a combination of their role players, while adding any remaining draft picks to sweeten the deal.

