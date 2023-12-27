Best Assault Rifle (AR) loadout in Warzone Season 1

As fans progress through Warzone Season 1, it is natural to question which Assault Rifle (AR) is the best in its class. The game has seen cutthroat competition in this regard, especially with the surge of new weapons introduced. However, with consistent gameplay and impressive statistics, the MCW has dominated the battlegrounds in the title.

The MCW boasts some of the highest damage in its class while providing manageable recoil and a great fire rate. This beginner-friendly weapon is quite the menace in the hands of both veterans and newbies, allowing players of all levels to shine.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

What is the best Assault Rifle loadout in Warzone Season 1?

MCW loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube.com/@ChainFeedz)

Here is a list of the best attachments you can pair with the MCW Assault Rifle in Warzone Season 1:

Barrel: 16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Muzzles: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Optics: KR Marauder 9 Riser scope

KR Marauder 9 Riser scope Magazine: 60-Round Drum Magazine

60-Round Drum Magazine Stock: RB Regal Heavy Stock

The 16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel is the go-to barrel to increase the weapon's effective bullet velocity and range. It further supplements the assault rifle by reducing its idle sway and improving its handling.

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Muzzle is crucial to keep you off the radar. Keeping your enemies second-guessing your position is always a good strategy in WZ. Make sure you switch up your positioning during gunfights to remain unpredictable.

The Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip will negate any recoil the MCW throws at you. It is perfect for stabilizing the weapon's already low kick, allowing you to have great control over your gun when fighting in medium to long ranges.

The KR Marauder 9 Scope is this loadout's optic of choice. However, it is a very subjective pick, and we urge you to try different optics. The 60-Round Drum Magazine will ensure you can hold your ground without having to reload after every bullet spraydown.

Lastly, the RB Regal Heavy Stock will balance out any drawbacks brought out by the 60-round Drum Magazine.

Best MCW class setup and perks in Warzone Season 1

Best Class Setup and Perks for MCW Assault Rifle (Image via Activision and youtube.com/@BennyCentral)

Perk Package

Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Equipment

Tactical Equipment: Stim

Stim Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

Best secondary to MCW in Warzone Season 1

You are urged to consider the Rival-9 while running the MCW Assault Rifle. Though perfect for mid-long-range combat, the weapon falls short when engaged in close-quarter combat. That is where the Rival-9 shines. With the right attachments and loadout, the difference in the outcome of gunfights will be significant.

For more Warzone news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.