Store bundles in MW3 and Warzone are collections of in-game items. They include various skins, cosmetics, and other upgrades for players, which are available for purchase in the in-game store. To buy them, you need real money or COD points. These bundles also contain a variety of weapon blueprints and Operator skins, which provide a convenient way to enhance one's gameplay experience.

In the recent Season 3 Reloaded update, the straightforward answer to whether players can gift store bundles in MW3 and Warzone is no. Neither title has a feature or an in-built system that lets you do that.

Is it possible to share Warzone and MW3's in-game content?

Gamers can't send their friends store bundles in either MW3 or Warzone. However, those who own either title on Steam or Battle.net can gift their buddies Pro Packs, which can be bought on either platform and sent to a friend using the same.

You can also gift the Blackcell Battle Pass (BP) with the help of the Call of Duty Companion App.

How do I gift the Battle Pass in MW3 and Warzone?

You can gift the Battle Pass to your friends with the help of the Companion app, which is available on the App Store or Google Play Store. You can follow the steps below to do so:

Buy the Battle Pass using COD points.

Log in and link your Activision account to the Companion app.

Add the friend you want to gift the Battle Pass to on this app.

Navigate to the Battle Pass tab on the app.

Once you have selected the Battle Pass you bought, just click on the “gift the pass” option.

Note that if your friend doesn't receive the pass right away, they can restart their game to find their updated BP.

