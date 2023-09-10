Top 10 weapon loadouts to use in Vondel in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Vondel is a Battle Royale, Resurgence, and DMZ terrain in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded, and its meta has recently changed with the latest update. With balancing tweaks and movement changes, the Warzone 2 Season 5 update successfully fine-tuned the battle dynamics. The Vondel battlefield is seeing a full meta shift due to more balanced weapon classes.

Season 5 of Warzone 2 is currently in full swing, bringing with it a slew of balance adjustments, long-awaited movement changes, and two new vehicles. The update brought Warzone 2's meta into balance. There are hundreds of weapons to choose from, but to be successful in Vondel, you'll need the greatest loadout for short and long-range gunfights.

This article explores the top 10 loadouts for Warzone 2 Vondel Season 5 reloaded to help you win in this battle royale.

Best loadouts for Vondel in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

Vondel has been a fan favorite since its initial release, but it may be difficult for some players to adapt. Its structure differs greatly from that of Ashika Island and Al Mazrah, as do the winning methods and gun loadouts that work on the map.

Using the Vondel map from Warzone 2, this article will look at the best loadout to use in the game mode that will help players win more gunfights.

1) M13B

M13B loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The M13B from Warzone 2 is one of the most popular meta Assault Rifles in Season 5 Reloaded, with an astounding 7.57% pick rate. Owing to a consistent firing rate and high damage output, the M13B ranks among the greatest ARs. With the correct attachments, the lack of damage drop-off makes it ideal for mid-range confrontations.

This build features low recoil, faster Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, and slightly faster mobility. Such factors are ideal for fast-paced fighting on maps like Vondel in Season 5 Reloaded.

Recommended loadout

Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Magazine: 60 Round Mag

2) Lachmann Sub

Lachmann Sub loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Despite the changes, the Lachmann Sub, also known as the MP5 in prior games, remains one of the strongest SMGs in Warzone 2 to use in Vondel Park. SMGs have dominated the close-range meta in Warzone 2 and are excellent choices for gamers wishing to play aggressively and rip through their opponents' plates.

With the addition of the Lachmann Shroud in Season 5 Reloaded, the Lachmann Sub MP5 remains a viable option to play with on this map. This build prioritizes high mobility at the cost of some recoil control.

Recommended loadout

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226MM

L38 Falcon 226MM Stock: LM Stockless MOD

LM Stockless MOD Muzzle : Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

3) Rapp H

Rapp H loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The RAPP H in Warzone 2 is a lethal LMG that can destroy foes quickly. The RAPP H is a particularly appealing option because of its quick fire rate in this weapon category. This weapon also has an outstanding damage range, making it useful in long-range confrontations. With the correct weapon attachments, you can make it even more lethal.

This build prioritizes increased mobility and better ADS speed without sacrificing much recoil control to use in Vondel. This Rapp H loadout is perfect for little maps like this one in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded.

Recommended loadout

Laser: FSS OLE-V laser

FSS OLE-V laser Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

4) RPK

RPK loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Long-time Call of Duty players will recognize the legendary RPK. Because of its tremendous damage and readily regulated recoil, the dependable LMG is a fan favorite to use in Vondel Park and an excellent choice for beginner gamers.

Such a weapon makes laser-beaming down enemies on Vondel Park a breeze and is ideal for high-kill games. This build considerably improves the RPK's mobility, ADS speed, and reload speed at the expense of using only the base weapon's bullet velocity and a slightly smaller magazine.

Recommended loadout

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: FT Tac-Elite Stock

FT Tac-Elite Stock Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

5) HCR 56

HCR 56 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The HCR 56 in Modern Warfare 2 is a sluggish but lethal LMG capable of dominating any battlefield. While LMGs are unquestionably large, when utilized and designed appropriately, they can deliver a powerful punch.

The HCR 56 is no exception. It's heavy but powerful, with a wide range of capabilities. However, to attain such adaptability, the proper loadout is required. The most effective HCR loadout for long range is shown below, built with the lowest possible recoil for maximum control at long distances.

Recommended loadout

Barrel: FTAC Hornet 20" Barrel

FTAC Hornet 20" Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

6) FR Avancer

FR Avancer loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The FR Avancer has arrived in Warzone 2 to shake up the multiplayer game, introducing an accurate yet fast-firing AR. In contrast to a burst rifle, the FR Avancer is a full-auto weapon with an extraordinarily high fire rate.

Its raw damage is unremarkable, but its low recoil and fast fire rate make it an easy AR to value. This build has the lowest recoil possible for the FR Avancer at the expense of only using the iron sight, which is very clean and delivers a great vision.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 435MM FR435

435MM FR435 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Rear Grip: SA ION

SA ION Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

7) ISO 45

ISO 45 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The ISO 45, introduced in Season 4, is one of the best additions to the Warzone 2023 arsenal thus far, with a high rate of fire and severe damage. While nerfs in the Season 4 Reloaded patch aimed to mitigate the SMG's potency, it remains a top-tier option in Season 5 Reloaded to use in Vondel, with an overall pick rate of 5.68%.

This build prioritizes mobility, ADS strafing speed, and sprint to fire speeds while compromising recoil control.

Recommended loadout

Barrel: 7" EX Raptor-V2

7" EX Raptor-V2 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Demo Fade Tac

Demo Fade Tac Rear Grip: EXP Shear

EXP Shear Magazine: 45 Round Drum

8) Vaznev-9K

Vaznev-9K loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Vaznev-9k SMG in Warzone 2 is an excellent choice for fighting foes in close-range gunfights. The Vaznev-9k remains an effective SMG option with outstanding mobility, and it's worth equipping the with better attachments if you want to take full advantage of its capabilities. This configuration prioritizes mobility at the expense of some recoil control to use in Vondel Park.

Recommended loadout

Laser: FSS OLE-V laser

FSS OLE-V laser Stock: VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Muzzle: Bruen Cubic Comp

Bruen Cubic Comp Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip

True-TAC Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

9) MCPR-300

MCPR-300 loadout (Image via Activision)

In Season 5 Reloaded, the MCPR-300 remains the most popular sniper rifle. The MCPR-300 dominates long-range confrontations and is an excellent weapon for rookie and experienced players in Vondel Park.

The MCPR-300 is reminiscent of Call of Duty's famed Barett.50cal, which is not surprising given that it is based on the real-world Barrett MRAD. The heavy-duty sharpshooter can be outfitted to suit a variety of playstyles. It is a one-shot sniper with greater ADS speed and agility at the expense of lower bullet velocity, making it ideal for small maps like Vondel.

Recommended loadout

Laser: FSS OLE-V laser

FSS OLE-V laser Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Magazine: 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

10) Tempus Razorback

Tempus Razorback loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Tempus Razorback is an undervalued Assault Rifle in Warzone 2. This weapon is eager to defeat the competition and become a meta contender to use in Vondel, and we've assembled the greatest Tempus Razorback loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5. It wasn't long ago that the Tempus Razorback was introduced as a seasonal weapon.

This bullpup Assault Rifle has a fast rate of fire and thrives in practically every situation, though it is an underutilized weapon for Vondel Park in Warzone 2 Season 5. This Tempus Razorback has the lowest recoil possible at the expense of employing exceptionally clear iron sights.

Recommended loadout

Barrel: 16" TANKR-V

16" TANKR-V Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro

FJX Fulcrum Pro Rear Grip: ERG-X1

ERG-X1 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: DM Proto-Grip

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded is live and available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.