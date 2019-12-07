A few words but smiles at the end - Kohli laughs off notebook celebration

India captain Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli insisted there were no hard feelings between himself and Kesrick Williams after stealing the West Indies bowler's notebook celebration in Hyderabad.

India superstar Kohli smashed Williams for a four and a six from the first two balls of the 16th over in his side's six-wicket Twenty20 win against the Windies on Friday.

The home captain, who clinched victory with an unbeaten 94, responded by checking exaggerated ticks in an imaginary notebook.

It is an action Williams has used before in the Caribbean Premier League, but it was a previous international meeting that was on Kohli's mind.

"No, it's not the CPL. It happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out," Kohli said with a smile. "So I thought, 'I'll tick a few in the notebook as well'.

"But it's all good. There were a few words out there but smiles at the end. That's what you want to see – good, competitive cricket but, at the end of the day, we shake hands and give each other a high-five.

"That's what cricket is all about: playing hard but, at the end, having respect for your opponents."