Age is just a number: Old man Misbah signs up to West Indies tour

A holiday may prove to be as good as a change for Misbah-ul-Haq, who has shelved talk of quitting and committed to visiting the Caribbean.

by Opta News 06 Mar 2017, 22:37 IST

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq

Cricket's oldest active Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq will continue as Pakistan skipper for at least one more series despite strongly hinting that retirement might finally be imminent during the recent series defeat in Australia.

The 42-year-old's future has been the subject of considerable scrutiny of late, as Pakistan suffered series defeats in New Zealand and Australia, where the veteran suggested he was considering stepping aside.

However, Misbah, who has led his country in the long form of the game since October 2010, having taken over in the wake of a spot-fixing scandal, will remain in charge for a three-Test tour of the West Indies, a series which concludes in Dominica in May.

"Misbah has told me that he is available for the West Indies tour and I will convey this to the selection committee that he will lead the side," Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan was quoted as saying by Wisden India.

Misbah, who guided Pakistan to the top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings last year despite the team still being forced to stage nominal home matches in United Arab Emirates due to security concerns, was presented with the ICC Spirit of Cricket award following the Pakistan Super League final in Lahore on Sunday.

Upon receiving the accolade, he said of his international situation: "I am committed to the team's cause.

"I have received this award on behalf of my team and I dedicate this to my team, which has helped me maintain success as well as unity and discipline.

"I will do my best to lift the team from a sort of downfall in which we lost six Tests in a row, so we will have to play at our best to do that.

"It will not be an easy series because the pitches in the West Indies are different and they know that they have won the last Test against us."