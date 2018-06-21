Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ahmed Shehzad fails dope test, risks suspension

The Pakistani batsman risks a minimum suspension of three to six months for violating the anti-doping laws.

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 21 Jun 2018, 15:22 IST
141

CRICKET-SCO-PAK-T20

Karachi, Jun 21 (PTI) Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad has failed a dope test and risks a minimum suspension of three to six months for violating the anti-doping laws.

Shehzad, 26, who has played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 57 T20 internationals, will face an inquiry committee formed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"He has tested positive in the initial test but the process has to be completed before we can make any official statements," a reliable source in the board told PTI.

The source confirmed Shehzad had tested positive for a dope test taken during the Pakistan Cup one-day tournament held in April-May in Faisalabad.

The PCB confirmed the development in a tweet but refrained from identifying the player.

In February 2016, the International Cricket Council had banned Pakistan's leg-spinner Yasir Shah for three months after he had failed a dope test and pleaded guilty to the charge.

The PCB source said that as per the WADA and ICC anti-doping regulations, random dope tests were carried out regularly in domestic cricket as well.

"The board has a zero-tolerance policy on this issue but at the same time it is fair to give a proper chance to the player to defend himself," he added.

In the past, Pakistan cricketers including Shoaib Akhtar, Muhammad Asif, Abdul Rehman and Reza Hasan have also tested positive in dope tests.

Pakistan Cricket Ahmed Shehzad
Pakistani cricketer tested positive for banned substance
